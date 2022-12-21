National Signing Day Profile: Lonnie Rice

Player: Lonnie Rice

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-0, 220 lbs

School: Lackawanna Community College

Notable Offers: Charlotte, Florida International, Georgia State, Kent State

Quote: "It's been a long time coming," Rice said of the Syracuse offer. "So when it finally happened, I already knew what I was going to do."

Evaluation: Lonnie Rice wanted to come to Syracuse since he was a high school prospect and the Orange started recruiting him. However, Syracuse did not extend an offer and he ended up at Buffalo before headed to the junior college ranks. That time out of high school has been good to Rice, who has bulked up significantly. He may only be six feet tall, but he has long arms which will be a benefit against ACC caliber competition.

On top of that, Rice played safety in high school so he brings those instincts with him to the linebacker position. He is also faster than most linebackers, which helps in coverage as well as blitzing situations. Rice is extremely athletic, reads plays well and is not afraid to play a physical style of ball.

The key for Rice to see the field in year one is learning the defense, working on block shedding and footwork. Do not be surprised if you see him on special teams.

