Skip to main content

National Signing Day Profile: Lonnie Rice

Class of 2023 linebacker signs with the Syracuse Orange.

Player: Lonnie Rice

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-0, 220 lbs

School: Lackawanna Community College

Notable Offers: Charlotte, Florida International, Georgia State, Kent State

Quote: "It's been a long time coming," Rice said of the Syracuse offer. "So when it finally happened, I already knew what I was going to do."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Evaluation: Lonnie Rice wanted to come to Syracuse since he was a high school prospect and the Orange started recruiting him. However, Syracuse did not extend an offer and he ended up at Buffalo before headed to the junior college ranks. That time out of high school has been good to Rice, who has bulked up significantly. He may only be six feet tall, but he has long arms which will be a benefit against ACC caliber competition. 

On top of that, Rice played safety in high school so he brings those instincts with him to the linebacker position. He is also faster than most linebackers, which helps in coverage as well as blitzing situations. Rice is extremely athletic, reads plays well and is not afraid to play a physical style of ball. 

The key for Rice to see the field in year one is learning the defense, working on block shedding and footwork. Do not be surprised if you see him on special teams. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Lonnie Rice
Recruiting

National Signing Day Profile: Lonnie Rice

By Mike McAllister
Jayden Bass Official
Recruiting

National Signing Day Profile: Jayden Bass

By Mike McAllister
Ty Gordon
Recruiting

National Signing Day Profile: Ty Gordon

By Mike McAllister
Jalil Smith Visit
Recruiting

National Signing Day Profile: Jalil Smith

By Mike McAllister
Zyian Moultrie-Goddard 3
Recruiting

National Signing Day Profile: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

By Mike McAllister
Syracuse National Signing Day
Recruiting

National Signing Day Live Updates

By Mike McAllister
Edwards Pittsburgh
Basketball

Highlights & Recap: Pittsburgh 84 Syracuse 82

By Bryce Kelly
Edwards Pitt 2
Basketball

Syracuse vs Pitt Postgame: Jesse Edwards

By Bryce Kelly