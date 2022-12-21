Skip to main content

National Signing Day Profile: Muwaffaq Parkman

Class of 2023 running back signs with the Syracuse Orange.

Player: Muwaffaq Parkman

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 6-0, 180 lbs

School: Hillside High (NJ)

Notable Offers: Boston College, Kent State, Rutgers and Temple

Quote: "When I first visited (in March), I already knew I wanted to go there," Parkman said. "It was different than every other school. I built a relationship with coach Monroe. He came to my school early in the school year and we just kept that relationship. He always communicated, he always told me it was going to work somehow. Just be patient.

"I can do everything. Offense, defense, I'm just an athlete. I'm going to work. I'm going to be the next big thing out of Syracuse when I get there. You're going to hear my name. I bring speed, everything in a back you want. I can block, catch, do it all."

Evaluation: Parkman is a pure speedster who can impact the game by putting a lot of pressure on opposing defenses. He can run the ball as a true back, line up in the slot or even make plays as a returner. Parkman has been extremely productive in high school as an athlete who moved all over the formation. He has the potential to do the same thing within the Syracuse offense as a Swiss army knife type of offensive weapon. 

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Parkman
Recruiting

