Skip to main content

National Signing Day Profile: Oluwademilade (David) Omopariola

The class of 2023 defensive lineman signs with the Syracuse Orange.

Player: Oluwademilade Omopariola

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-4, 250 lbs

School: Woodlawn High (MD)

Notable Offers: Temple

Quote: "I felt loved the minute I met the team," Omopariola said. "The coaches and players had a family like bond which I found very unique."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Evaluation: Omopariola was a late name to the Syracuse recruiting cycle. The Orange saw him at an all star game in late November and lead recruiter Mike Johnson quickly worked to set up a visit. The official happened the weekend before National Signing Day and sealed the deal in his recruitment. 

Omopariola is an intriguing prospect. He is from Nigeria and came to the United States in 2022, so he is relative new to the game. Still, his frame at 6-4, 250 pounds with natural elite athleticism gives him an extremely high ceiling. He could stay around his current weight with adding perhaps 10-15 more pounds and play at defensive end. Another option is to add 30-40 pounds and slide inside to tackle. He has the frame for both. 

Once he arrives, Omopariola needs to learn the playbook and work on fundamentals as he is still on the raw side. If he develops, he has the potential to be a huge steal for the Orange. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Omopariola
Recruiting

National Signing Day Profile: Oluwademilade (David) Omopariola

By Mike McAllister
Josiah Jeffery
Recruiting

National Signing Day Profile: Josiah Jeffery

By Mike McAllister
Josiah Jeffery
Recruiting

Josiah Jeffery Signs With Syracuse

By Mike McAllister
Ike Daniels
Recruiting

National Signing Day Profile: Ike Daniels

By Mike McAllister
Cohoon Visit 1
Recruiting

National Signing Day Profile: Bryce Cohoon

By Mike McAllister
Parkman
Recruiting

National Signing Day Profile: Muwaffaq Parkman

By Mike McAllister
Clement 2
Recruiting

National Signing Day Profile: David Clement

By Mike McAllister
Lysander Moeolo Highlights
Recruiting

National Signing Day Profile: Lysander Moeolo

By Mike McAllister