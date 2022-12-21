Skip to main content

National Signing Day Profile: Rashard Perry

Class of 2023 defensive lineman signs with the Syracuse Orange.

Player: Rashard Perry

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-3, 250 lbs

School: Bennett High (NY)

Notable Offers: Buffalo, Connecticut, Temple

Quote: "It's got everything that I need," Perry said. "It's closer to my hometown. My parents can easily come there. The programs that I want to major in (sports science), they already have them down there. The staff and all the team, instantly made me feel comfortable with my surroundings there. I'm not nervous. Everything just felt like it was home for me."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Evaluation: Rashard Perry may be the most underrated player in Syracuse's 2023 class. Perry is a physical specimen, extremely athletic, can play anywhere along the defensive line, and is excellent rushing the passer from both the tackle and end position. Perry led New York State in sacks as a junior and helped lead Bennett to a state title as a senior. 

In fact, as a junior, he had 123 tackles and 24 sacks. This while being the focal point of opposing offenses and routinely facing double and triple teams. 

Perry plays with excellent power, leverage and is superb shedding blocks. He reads and reacts against the run well and has a knack for getting to the quarterback. Syracuse has landed an excellent prospect  with tremendous upside that could be a multi-year contributor including as a true freshman. 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Rashard Perry 4
Recruiting

National Signing Day Profile: Rashard Perry

By Mike McAllister
Lonnie Rice
Recruiting

National Signing Day Profile: Lonnie Rice

By Mike McAllister
Jayden Bass Official
Recruiting

National Signing Day Profile: Jayden Bass

By Mike McAllister
Ty Gordon
Recruiting

National Signing Day Profile: Ty Gordon

By Mike McAllister
Jalil Smith Visit
Recruiting

National Signing Day Profile: Jalil Smith

By Mike McAllister
Zyian Moultrie-Goddard 3
Recruiting

National Signing Day Profile: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

By Mike McAllister
Syracuse National Signing Day
Recruiting

National Signing Day Live Updates

By Mike McAllister
Edwards Pittsburgh
Basketball

Highlights & Recap: Pittsburgh 84 Syracuse 82

By Bryce Kelly