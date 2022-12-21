National Signing Day Profile: Rashard Perry

Player: Rashard Perry

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-3, 250 lbs

School: Bennett High (NY)

Notable Offers: Buffalo, Connecticut, Temple

Quote: "It's got everything that I need," Perry said. "It's closer to my hometown. My parents can easily come there. The programs that I want to major in (sports science), they already have them down there. The staff and all the team, instantly made me feel comfortable with my surroundings there. I'm not nervous. Everything just felt like it was home for me."

Evaluation: Rashard Perry may be the most underrated player in Syracuse's 2023 class. Perry is a physical specimen, extremely athletic, can play anywhere along the defensive line, and is excellent rushing the passer from both the tackle and end position. Perry led New York State in sacks as a junior and helped lead Bennett to a state title as a senior.

In fact, as a junior, he had 123 tackles and 24 sacks. This while being the focal point of opposing offenses and routinely facing double and triple teams.

Perry plays with excellent power, leverage and is superb shedding blocks. He reads and reacts against the run well and has a knack for getting to the quarterback. Syracuse has landed an excellent prospect with tremendous upside that could be a multi-year contributor including as a true freshman.

