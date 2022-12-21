National Signing Day Profile: Trevion Mack

Player: Trevion Mack

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-5, 295 lbs

School: Irondale High (MN)

Notable Offers: Northern Illinois

Recruiting Recap: Mack committed to Northern Illinois in August. The talented offensive lineman's recruitment was relatively quiet after that until December. Syracuse watched his senior film and elected to pursue. The Orange extended a scholarship offer, hosted him for an official visit and secured the flip on National Signing Day.

Evaluation: Mack has great size and already looks like a collegiate offensive lineman. He gets to the second level with ease and plays to the echo of the whistle. What is noticeable about his film is that he frequently takes his assignment to the ground. That shows superior strength and playing with an attitude. You like both of those for any offensive lineman. Mack also moves very well for his size, as evidenced by his ability to get to the second level as previously mentioned. Those are great tools to work with.

Mack showed a lot of improvement from his junior year to his senior season, which bodes well for his development at the collegiate level. He will need to continue to work on his footwork, playing with leverage and getting out of his stance quickly in order to excel against ACC caliber competition.

