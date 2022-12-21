National Signing Day Profile: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

Player: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-0, 240 lbs

School: Iona Prep (NY)

Notable Offers: Arizona State, Rutgers, Tennessee, West Virginia

Quote: "It really came down, for me, to the educational part," Moultrie-Goddard said. "It came down to the educational part and the family environment I felt when I was at Syracuse. It just felt more like home. I felt like Syracuse, say I didn't go to the NFL, I felt I could do more with a degree from Syracuse than I could at West Virginia."

Evaluation: Moultrie-Goddard has a great frame and moves extremely well for his size. He shows good instinct when diagnosing a running play, has enough speed to get to the outside on stretch plays and has power when he arrives at a ball carrier. Because of his size and instincts, he has positional versatility to play any of the three linebacker positions at Syracuse. That said, he may fit best in the middle, but that will be determined once he arrives.

In his highlight film, Moultrie-Goddard makes plays as a running back, showing off his athleticism. In addition, he plays with great energy and motor, which could help him make an impact on special teams early in his career.

