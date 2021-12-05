UNLV OL Commit Noah McKinney on Syracuse Official: 'This Trip Has Made a Big Impact For Me'

Syracuse hosted UNLV offensive line commit Noah McKinney for an official visit over the weekend. McKinney stars for Coronado High in Nevada.

"We did a lot," McKinney said. "The first day I got there, it was on a Thursday, so I just went to sleep that night. The next day, we went out and did the little photo shoot that we do. Went to Texas De Brazil, a really good steakhouse. Loved that part. Went to an arcade afterwards and then I just hung out with the players at night."

The 6-5, 290 pounder hung out with a class of 2021 offensive line signee.

"My host was (Enrique) Cruz," McKinney said. "I like Cruz. Cruz is fun to be around. He definitely showed me all of the guys. Showed me what they really do, showed me what the whole team was about."

McKinney also enjoyed spending time with the Syracuse coaching staff.

"I feel like if I were to come here, I'd probably end up redshirting my freshman year," McKinney said. "I think I could see myself, once I get stronger and used to the game in college, I could be a big part of the team and what they're trying to build here. I love what coach Babers was about. I'm big on family and that's what I felt here. That it's a family. I was with the graduate assistant named Kendall (Coleman) and he really showed me a good time. Showed me what Syracuse football is about and what it's like to play for this school with pride and tradition."

Another highlight of the trip was getting a closer look at Syracuse facilities and the campus as a whole.

"They were really nice," McKinney said. "Campus is a little different from what I'm used to. A little hilly and kind of cold out here, but the campus is really nice. The facilities were really nice too. Everything they're talking about adding on too. I really loved the Dome. Funny story, when I first came here and I was with Kendall. We were driving past it and I said, 'is that home?' He said, 'did you just call it home?' I called it home instead of Dome. I actually really liked the Dome. It was really nice and different from what I was expecting. The lights on top were cool too."

Getting information on the academic part of Syracuse was also an important aspect of the trip.

"Sports management, I feel like I would be really good at that," McKinney said. "The classroom and the school part we went to was really nice. Faulk College. That whole area. Everything Syracuse has to offer academically is really nice and very appealing."

After the visit, Syracuse has given McKinney a lot to think about.

"This was all so last minute," McKinney said. "I was never expecting to get a call from a school like Syracuse. This definitely affects my decision a lot. No doubt about that. I definitely have to wait until after my UNLV visit to see where I'll be signing on the 15th. This trip has made a big impact for me."

McKinney will officially visit UNLV the weekend of December 10th, just a few days before National Signing Day. He is unsure if he will announce his final decision prior to signing day or wait until that day.