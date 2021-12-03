UNLV Commit Noah McKinney Officially Visiting Syracuse

Syracuse football is hosting UNLV offensive line commit Noah McKinney is taking an official visit to Syracuse the weekend of December 3rd, he told All Syracuse. McKinney stars for Coronado High School in Nevada and is listed at 6-5, 290 pounds. McKinney is the fourth official visitor this weekend, joining linebacker Garrison Madden, linebacker Kaden Bailey and transfer defensive end Jared Verse. Here is a full list of the visitors.

Player: Noah McKinney

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height/Weight: 6-5, 290 lbs

School: Coronado High School (Henderson, NV)

Commitment Status: Committed to UNLV.

Player: Kadin Bailey

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-1, 210 lbs

School: Jefferson High School (Jefferson, GA)

Commitment Status: Uncommitted

Other Notable Offers: Kansas State, East Carolina, Tennessee

Player: Garrison Madden

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-3, 200 lbs

School: Dutchtown High School (Hampton, GA)

Commitment Status: Uncommitted

Other Notable Offers: Air Force, Kent State, Marshall, South Florida

Player: Jared Verse

Position: Defensive End

Height/Weight: 6-4, 247 lbs

School: Albany Transfer

Commitment Status: Uncommitted

Other Notable Offers: Connecticut, Nebraska, West Virginia, Houston, Utah, San Diego State, Purdue, Colorado

Verse accumulated 52 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks last season at Albany. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

The two linebackers have been known targets. Syracuse needs to add linebacker depth in this class. However, Verse is perhaps the most interesting name. Syracuse is losing all three starters along the defensive line from last season, and experienced additions would be a significant help. Offensive line is always a priority in each cycle.

A player like Verse, who was extremely productive and flashed in the Dome against Syracuse this past season, would be invaluable to the 2022 roster. Orange fans will remember he chased Sean Tucker down from behind. Not an easy task for anyone, let alone a defensive end. There is a reason he has been among the more coveted defensive linemen in the portal.