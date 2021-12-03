Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    UNLV Commit Noah McKinney Officially Visiting Syracuse

    McKinney is a talented class of 2022 offensive lineman from Nevada.
    Syracuse football is hosting UNLV offensive line commit Noah McKinney is taking an official visit to Syracuse the weekend of December 3rd, he told All Syracuse. McKinney stars for Coronado High School in Nevada and is listed at 6-5, 290 pounds. McKinney is the fourth official visitor this weekend, joining linebacker Garrison Madden, linebacker Kaden Bailey and transfer defensive end Jared Verse. Here is a full list of the visitors.

    Player: Noah McKinney
    Position: Offensive Lineman
    Height/Weight: 6-5, 290 lbs
    School: Coronado High School (Henderson, NV)
    Commitment Status: Committed to UNLV.

    Player: Kadin Bailey
    Position: Linebacker
    Height/Weight: 6-1, 210 lbs
    School: Jefferson High School (Jefferson, GA)
    Commitment Status: Uncommitted
    Other Notable Offers: Kansas State, East Carolina, Tennessee

    Player: Garrison Madden
    Position: Linebacker
    Height/Weight: 6-3, 200 lbs
    School: Dutchtown High School (Hampton, GA)
    Commitment Status: Uncommitted
    Other Notable Offers: Air Force, Kent State, Marshall, South Florida

    Player: Jared Verse
    Position: Defensive End
    Height/Weight: 6-4, 247 lbs
    School: Albany Transfer
    Commitment Status: Uncommitted
    Other Notable Offers: Connecticut, Nebraska, West Virginia, Houston, Utah, San Diego State, Purdue, Colorado

    Verse accumulated 52 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks last season at Albany. He has three years of eligibility remaining. 

    The two linebackers have been known targets. Syracuse needs to add linebacker depth in this class. However, Verse is perhaps the most interesting name. Syracuse is losing all three starters along the defensive line from last season, and experienced additions would be a significant help. Offensive line is always a priority in each cycle. 

    A player like Verse, who was extremely productive and flashed in the Dome against Syracuse this past season, would be invaluable to the 2022 roster. Orange fans will remember he chased Sean Tucker down from behind. Not an easy task for anyone, let alone a defensive end. There is a reason he has been among the more coveted defensive linemen in the portal. 

    UNLV Commit Noah McKinney Officially Visiting Syracuse

