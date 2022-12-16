Notre Dame DB Transfer Jayden Bellamy Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football continues its success in the transfer portal. Notre Dame defensive back transfer Jayden Bellamy committed to the Orange following last weekend's official visit. He has four years of eligibility remaining. He is the fourth incoming transfer to pick Syracuse this offseason joining offensive lineman Joe More, defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham and defensive back Jaeden Gould.

Bellamy signed with the Irish as part of the 2022 recruiting class out of Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey. He picked Notre Dame over offers from Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin and several others.

The 5-11, 175 pounder was considered an elite recruit and has the versatility to play corner or safety in Syracuse's defensive system. The Orange had success bringing in transfer defensive backs just last season with Alijah Clark (Rutgers) and Isaiah Johnson (Darmouth). Clark was in a similar position to Bellamy in that he was a former highly touted recruit who held a Syracuse offer out of high school but went elsewhere, left after one season, and committed to the Orange as a transfer with four years of eligibility remaining.

Obviously Syracuse is hoping that Bellamy will repeat the success that both Clark and Johnson had. He could end up being a key cog for the Orange moving forward. With Garrett Williams potentially gone to the NFL, Syracuse is in need of more talent in the secondary. Bellamy is a great addition. He will give the secondary a Garden State feel, as he joins Alijah Clark and Jaeden Gould as New Jersey natives.

