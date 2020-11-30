SI.com
Syracuse Makes Top 5 for 2022 LB

Michael McAllister

Class of 2022 Camden (N.J.) High linebacker Nyair Graham announced his top five on Monday, and says a commitment is coming this Saturday as well. His top five is as follows: Maryland, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State and Syracuse. 

Graham was named our recruit of the week in mid October. At that time, SI All-American’s Edwin Weathersby said Maryland, Miami and Penn State would be among Syracuse’s biggest competition for Graham’s services.

Scouting Report: "He currently works as a stack off ball linebacker usually in the boundary," SI All-American Scouting Analyst Edwin Weathersby II said. "He's got solid linear athleticism with fair mental processing and key reading in the early phase of a rep against the run. He's got speed to chase laterally and flow versus mid-zones, wide zones and stretches, plus gap scheme runs to the box edges. He also can be used as a fall back, cleanup type player from the second level. I also see instincts when working as a blitzer as he can declare somewhat late right before the snap prior to his trigger and squeeze to the passer. He does have some pass rush experience as he has gotten a few reps as a standup type where he does show fair speed to power along with a sneaky hump move versus blockers.

"He's at his best in coverage and underneath the zone concepts where he can relate to two and three zone off and rally to the ball beneath him. He gets a good solid wrap at the collision point when he tackles where he's allowed to arrive with speed and force. So for me, from what I've seen on tape, he projects best as an off ball backer either as a WILL or MIKE. I think he could be a solid green dogger versus the pass in his college career or supplement a rush. There's some intriguing traits there that project him as a versatile fit in Syracuse's 3-3-5 defensive scheme."

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Sly35
Sly35

Do you think Cuse can beat out Psu and Miami ? Doubt we can get him.

