Official Visit Preview: Eric King

Cass of 2023 Jersey City (NJ) St. Peter's Prep offensive lineman Eric King, who is listed at 6-4, 305 pounds, is set to officially visit Syracuse this coming weekend. Here is a look back at King's recruitment to date.

The First Offer

Syracuse was the first division one offer for Eric King in January 2021. At that time, Mike Cavanaugh was the offensive line coach with the Orange but he would leave for Arizona State shortly thereafter. Syracuse's new offensive line coach, Mike Schmidt, would later re-offer King to reaffirm the Orange's interest in the talented offensive lineman.

The In-State School Gets Involved

Rutgers offered King just two after Syracuse. The Scarlet Knights immediately prioritized King and recruited him extremely hard. The coaches were in constant contact and he was considered a Rutgers lean for quite a while. Specifically in the fall of 2021 into the early winter of 2022.

Visits

King took multiple visits to Rutgers in the summer of 2021 into that fall. In June 2021, King visited Temple. In early March 2022, King visited Syracuse for the first time. During his visit to Syracuse, he was able to check out a game day atmosphere during a basketball game.

Official Visit

In early May of this year, King announced an official visit to Syracuse scheduled for the weekend of June 24th. He does not have any other official visits currently scheduled, and says he is "fired up" to get a closer look at the Orange.

