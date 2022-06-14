Official Visit Preview: Reid Ducharme

Syracuse basketball will have one of its top 2023 targets on campus for an official visit in 6-7 sharpshooting guard Reid Ducharme. Ducharme is visiting June 14th-16th.

Summer of 2021

Ducharme really burst onto the recruiting scene during the summer of 2021 with a strong EYBL AAU season for BABC. That helped earn offers from Iowa, Providence and Stanford with other high majors expressing interest. That August, he visited UConn, where his sister was a freshman on the women's basketball team, and picked up an offer. Later that month, Ducharme attended Syracuse's Elite Camp and picked up an offer from the Orange.

"It came down from coach Boeheim and it was after we had finished talking," Ducharme said after Elite Camp. "He went over to me and my dad and just said that he wanted to make sure I knew that I had an offer from him. I was really excited when I heard say that because Syracuse is definitely a school I could see myself playing for. For it to come from a legendary coach like Boeheim was really cool."

Brewster

Ducharme transferred to Brewster Academy prior to his junior season, and shined right away under head coach Jason Smith. Smith has coached and developed a long list of high major players. Ducharme was named All NEPSAC Second Team as he helped Brewster win the NEPSAC Championship.

As a result of his performance with Brewster during the 2021-22 campaign, Ducharme earned offers from Penn State, Creighton, Northwestern and Xavier among others.

Official Visits

After visiting Syracuse, Ducharme has two other officials scheduled. The first is to Penn State (June 20-22) and the second is to Xavier (June 29-July 1).

Decision Timeframe

Ducharme has said he wants to make a decision before his senior season.

