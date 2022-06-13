Official Visit Preview: Zyian Moultrie-Goddard

The Orange will host its top linebacker target in the near future.

Class of 2023 New Rochelle (NY) Iona Prep linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard is one of several of Syracuse football's top targets that will be on campus for official visits over the next two weekends. Standing at 6-2, 240 pounds, Moultrie-Goddard has been one of the most sought after prospects in New York this cycle. Here is a look back at his recruitment to date heading into the June 17th visit.

The First Offer

Syracuse was the first to offer back in January 2020. The Orange sparked a bit of an offer run, as Arizona State and Tennessee both extended scholarship opportunities over the following six days.

Other Power Fives Enter The Fold

West Virginia offered in May 2021. The Mountaineers continued to pursue Moultrie-Goddard, staying in constant contact. Duke and Rutgers would later extend offers as well.

Visits And Camps

Moultrie-Goddard has taken a bunch of visits throughout his recruitment as well as participated in various camps. He attended the Under Armour Elite Underclassmen Camp in the summer of 2020. The following fall, he participated in the Elite V New York City Camp.

The spring of 2021 was when things got really busy for Moultrie-Goddard. He participated in the Rivals Camp Series, the All New York Showcase and other camps during the spring/summer.

During the fall, Moultrie-Goddard visited Notre Dame for the game against USC and West Virginia for the game against Oklahoma State. After his season concluded, Moultrie-Goddard visited West Virginia in December, Syracuse in February 2022 and a return trip to Central New York in March 2022. A trip to North Carolina to check out Wake Forest and Duke occurred in mid-March.

"It was good, really enjoyed it," Moultrie-Goddard said after his March visit to Syracuse. "Great atmosphere up there. We had a position meeting, I had a talk with coach Babers and we watched the basketball game. I really liked the position meeting. I got a chance to talk football with coach White and see how I would fit into the scheme. I would play where Marlowe Wax currently is. He sees a lot of similarities in our game. I like it. It's similar to what I play now."

Also in March, Moultrie-Goddard participated in the Under Armour Next Camp Series.

During this stretch, he picked up offers from UMass, UConn, Buffalo, Stony Brook, Dartmouth, Navy, Army, Lafayette, Rhode Island, Columbia, Towson, Miami (OH), Air Force and Bryant.

On The Field

Zyian Moultrie-Goddard helped lead Iona Prep to a Catholic High School Football League title, winning defensive MVP in the championship game. In addition, he helped the Gaels earn a State Championship the following week. For his efforts during the 2021 campaign, he was named AAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Official Visits

The only official visit Moultrie-Goddard has announced is Syracuse. It remains to be seen if he takes others.

