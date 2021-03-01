FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSI.com
Samuel Okunlola Enjoys Syracuse Virtual Visit

One of the top defensive linemen in the Northeast is high on the Orange.
Without the ability for recruits to take face to face visits, schools are conducting virtual visits in order to show off the program, facilities and campus. Syracuse has hosted several prospects for such visits in recent weeks, including one on Sunday for defensive end Samuel Okunlola out of Thayer Academy in Massachusetts. 

"It went great," Okunlola said. "They showed me everything from academics to athletics and social life. I (have) never been to Cuse so I got to see all the academic and athletic buildings. I got to see the Dome and the amount of noise it makes when full."

The coveted defensive end, who holds nearly three dozen offers, was impressed by what he saw. 

"I like the Dome a lot," Okunlola said. "I'd never have to worry about issues with weather. And the noise bounces off the roof and gives it a genuine college gameday feel, which is nice." 

Okunlola was also able to speak to a departing Syracuse player, who gave him insight into the program and advice on how to approach the recruiting process. 

"I also got to talk to Iffy (Melifonwu) at the end," Okunlola said. "He's a native of Massachusetts and he's Nigerian and so am I. He told me about his experience at Cuse and how he came up. He also gave me advice as a young man to go about things. He worked hard for everything and was relentless." 

Overall, the visit was a positive one for Okunlola, who remains intrigued by Syracuse. 

"I liked the visit," he said. "I'm definitely interested in learning more. The visit educated me and showed me some of the things I'd see if I was on a visit." 

Samuel Okunlola
Recruiting

