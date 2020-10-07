One on One with Syracuse QB Commit Justin Lamson

Syracuse football's 2021 class is nearly complete, and one of the top prizes to verbally commit is quarterback prospect Justin Lamson out of Oak Ridge High in California. He was recently named Recruit of the Week and was described as an extremely athletic quarterback with a tremendous ceiling who fits Syracuse very well.

Unfortunately for Lamson, his senior season has been postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic. But that has not stopped him, nor his team, from working hard behind the scenes.

"Just a lot of stuff with my team, I would say," Lamson said. "Practice, lifting. We're practicing two times a week with the ball. Lifting with the team wearing masks and things like that. I'm seeing my trainers once or twice a week to get rehab on my body and make sure I'm feeling good and fresh so when the season starts, I'm one hundred percent."

Lamson's first season starting at quarterback was his junior year. Prior to that, he was the starting safety at Oak Ridge. That experience has helped him develop his mindset when he steps onto the field.

"I think it helps a lot," Lamson said. "I still have the mind of a defensive player and I know how they play a little bit. But on the flip side of that, it's more my attitude that's helped me out a lot. I'm not afraid to hit and I want to be a physical player like I was on defense. I think that's the biggest part of it, is just being a physical quarterback."

More from Lamson in the video at the top of the page including his affinity for Eric Dungey, which quarterback he compares his game to, communication with the Syracuse staff after committing and much more.