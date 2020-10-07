SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

One on One with Syracuse QB Commit Justin Lamson

Michael McAllister

Syracuse football's 2021 class is nearly complete, and one of the top prizes to verbally commit is quarterback prospect Justin Lamson out of Oak Ridge High in California. He was recently named Recruit of the Week and was described as an extremely athletic quarterback with a tremendous ceiling who fits Syracuse very well. 

Unfortunately for Lamson, his senior season has been postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic. But that has not stopped him, nor his team, from working hard behind the scenes. 

"Just a lot of stuff with my team, I would say," Lamson said. "Practice, lifting. We're practicing two times a week with the ball. Lifting with the team wearing masks and things like that. I'm seeing my trainers once or twice a week to get rehab on my body and make sure I'm feeling good and fresh so when the season starts, I'm one hundred percent."

Lamson's first season starting at quarterback was his junior year. Prior to that, he was the starting safety at Oak Ridge. That experience has helped him develop his mindset when he steps onto the field. 

"I think it helps a lot," Lamson said. "I still have the mind of a defensive player and I know how they play a little bit. But on the flip side of that, it's more my attitude that's helped me out a lot. I'm not afraid to hit and I want to be a physical player like I was on defense. I think that's the biggest part of it, is just being a physical quarterback."

More from Lamson in the video at the top of the page including his affinity for Eric Dungey, which quarterback he compares his game to, communication with the Syracuse staff after committing and much more. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scouting the Duke Blue Devils

An in depth look at Syracuse football's week five opponent.

Michael McAllister

by

OrangeExtremist

Coveted 2022 ATH in Constant Communication with Syracuse

Jacolby Spells is in constant communication with the Syracuse staff.

Michael McAllister

by

OrangeExtremist

Recruit of the Week: Justin Lamson

Strengths, weaknesses, player comparison and more for Syracuse's QB commit.

Michael McAllister

by

Money Orange

Monday Musings: Syracuse Commits Have Strong Performances

A look at how Syracuse commits performed this past week.

Michael McAllister

by

OrangeExtremist

Dino Babers Prepares for Legendary Coach David Cutcliffe

Syracuse Orange head football coach Dino Babers explains how difficult it will be to square off against Duke Blue Devils head football coach David Cutcliffe.

Jacob Payne

Andre Cisco Injury Update

Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers updates the status of star safety Andre Cisco for the first time since his injury occurred.

Jacob Payne

by

OrangeExtremist

How the Pandemic Impacts Future Recruiting Classes

It may take nearly a decade before recruiting cycles get back to normal.

Michael McAllister

by

Mike McAllister

Syracuse Fall sports underway

Check out how your favorite Syracuse team is doing at this point in the season

Talha Rao

Syracuse/Notre Dame Kickoff Time Announced

https://twitter.com/cusefootball/status/1313495880578797568?s=21

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Basketball Extends New 2023 Offer

https://twitter.com/goteamspartans/status/1313543589541150721?s=21

Michael McAllister