Syracuse Priority Target Confidential: OL Chad Schuster

Offensive line is always a critical area to recruit for any football program. As Syracuse has experienced in the last two years, a poor offensive line can derail a season. Syracuse is after one of the best in the Midwest in offensive tackle Chad Schuster. Where does Syracuse stand with Schuster? Why is he such a critical target for the Orange? Full breakdown here.

Player: Chad Schuster

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Franklin High School (WI)

Height/Weight: 6-6, 280

Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo

Official Visits Scheduled: Syracuse (June 18th).

Scouting Report: Schuster has a fantastic frame at 6-6, 280 pounds. He can add even more weight without losing much in terms of lateral movement. While he has an ideal frame, Schuster adds to that the ability to drive his opponents backwards or into the ground. That is what stands out the most on film. Schuster regularly pushes his defender several yards backwards or takes them down with his strength and leverage. There are certainly things he can work on, in terms of technique, avoiding holding, etc. But there is a lot to work with here. And, from what we have heard, he is very coachable.

Recruitment: Syracuse is considered the favorite for Schuster as the only power five option right now. However, there are other schools keeping tabs including Nebraska. In fact, Schuster has a workout scheduled with the Nebraska coaches. If he performs well, an offer would not be surprising. If the Cornhuskers do enter the mix, that does add some competition for the Orange. Especially since Nebraska plays in the Big-10, he grew up in Big-10 country and is much closer to home than Syracuse. Still, he has a strong relationship with the Syracuse coaches so the Orange would certainly still have a shot in that scenario.

Why Schuster is Important: Syracuse prioritized Schuster early, believing he has the frame and skill set necessary to become a contributor. Losing Schuster as a clear top target at offensive tackle would be a blow to the 2022 class. Landing him would mean Syracuse was able to land one of the players they identified as an important recruit at a critical position.