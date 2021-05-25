Q & A with Benny Williams

The Syracuse basketball signee discusses his offseason schedule, when he arrives on campus, who he's helping recruit and more.

We recently caught up with Syracuse basketball signee and SI-99 forward Benny Williams. We discussed a variety of topics, including his offseason schedule, making the Jordan Brand Classic roster, who he is helping recruiting to Syracuse and more.

Q: How did you find out about making the Jordan Brand Classic roster and what was your reaction?

Williams: "I found out about a month ago. Coach Keith from Takeover called my dad and told me I made it. I knew he was on the phone with coach Keith and when he got off the phone he was excited. I knew I made it because we were talking about it. I just sat in the office chair, realized I actually made it and started crying. Then we had a little family dinner after."

Q: When are you arriving at Syracuse?

Williams: "I'll be there June 4th. I'm really excited. I asked coach Red if I could come two weeks ago but with everything going on with covid and other sports I couldn't. I'm really excited, I've been waiting a long time. I'm just ready to play, honestly."

Q: What is your current weight, and where do the Syracuse coaches want you?

Williams: "I'm at about 205 now. They (Syracuse coaches) said to come in around 205, 210 and then they'll put a couple pounds on to (end at) 215. Not really 220. I don't want to get too big and lose athleticism."

Q: What is a typical day in the offseason like for you?

Williams: "I've been working with my cousin Devon Williams. He is involved with girls basketball in the DMV area. I work out with him from seven to eight in the morning. Then I have weights at 10. Then I work out with one of the trainers with Team Takeover at two. Every day. If my legs aren't dead, I'll get shots up with the shooting machine at my house."

Q: How ready do you feel to hit the ground running when you arrive at Syracuse?

Williams: "It's high, pretty much like an eight or nine. Really the only thing I need to do start doing consistently is eating the right foods consistently. But as far as working out and being in shape, I think I'm ready to rock."

Q: What role are you anticipating with the loss of so many forwards off of last year's roster?

Williams: "Honestly I didn't know that literally everybody at my position was going to leave, but it's a blessing. I hope they do well with where they're going, especially Woody since I've known him since I was six or eight years old, something like that. They're really just wanting me to come in and be productive. I'm really just trying to come in with the mindset that I'm not a freshman. That's what coach Red has been preaching to me."

Q: Who are you helping to recruit to join you at Syracuse?

Williams: "I've been talking to Justin Taylor out of Charlottesville, Virginia. Just how good my visits were, how I think he can benefit. Telling him to watch a lot of Buddy and he can be used like that in the upcoming years. He'll be with me most of the time (on his official visit). Once I get there, I'll get a couple days under my belt, get a little rhythm and show him around. We've become pretty close. We worked out last summer a lot, pretty much every other day. Watching him go from one of those guys who wasn't shooting a lot to getting his shots. That's just all confidence and playing competition."