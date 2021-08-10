Quadir Copeland Announcement Primer

Player: Quadir Copeland

Height/Weight: 6-6, 180

School: IMG Academy

Hometown: Gettysburg (PA)

Finalists: Oklahoma State, Oregon, LaSalle, DePaul, Miami, Syracuse, Maryland and Penn State.

Announcement Date: Tuesday, August 10th

Announcement Time: 7:30 p.m. eastern.

Announcement Medium: Instagram

Recruitment Recap: Copeland burst onto the scene as a high major recruit in the summer of 2020. Penn State offered that June, which was followed by Maryland, Miami, Oregon, and Syracuse over the next five months. Oklahoma state and DePaul extended offers this summer.

Several schools prioritized Copeland, but as he started to narrow his focus on recruiting, he took only a couple of visits this past June. After taking an unofficial visit to Maryland, Copeland took an official visit to Syracuse.

Following those visits, the question was whether or not he would take more following the conclusion of Peach Jam. Prior to that, however, Copeland focused on his AAU season. Copeland led the NJ Scholars in the EYBL this summer, and once his squad was eliminated from Peach Jam, Copeland turned his attention back to recruiting.

Shortly after the conclusion of Peach Jam, Copeland posted his top eight on Instagram along with an August 10th commitment date.

Post Syracuse Visit Quote: "The best part really was, in my eyes, going to coach Boeheim’s house for dinner," Copeland said. "Just chillin’ with the whole team. That was amazing just being around all of those types of people and it just felt like a family there. No one treated me like I was a high school kid or treated me any differently. They treated me like I was already going to Syracuse. So it was just normal with how we bonded and connected. It was just a regular team. Nobody was acting like they were too big. Everybody was treating me like I was one of them. Even coach Boeheim. I got talk to him a lot over this visit. Amazing guy. Wise guy. He had a lot of history to back it up. You would think he’d forget some but he remembers it all from Earl the Pearl Monroe to Dion Waiters to Michael Carter-Williams. He remembered all that. He had so many stories to tell us and we were all eager to listen to him. That was really the best part of the trip."