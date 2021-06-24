Quadir Copeland Recaps ‘Amazing’ Syracuse Official Visit

Syracuse basketball hosted 2022 point guard Quadir Copeland for an official visit this week. AllSyracuse.com caught up with Copeland to see how it went.

Q: How was the visit and what stood out?

Copeland: “The best part really was, in my eyes, going to coach Boeheim’s house for dinner. Just chillin’ with the whole team. That was amazing just being around all of those types of people and it just felt like a family there. No one treated me like I was a high school kid or treated me any differently. They treated me like I was already going to Syracuse. So it was just normal with how we bonded and connected. It was just a regular team. Nobody was acting like they were too big. Everybody was treating me like I was one of them. Even coach Boeheim. I got talk to him a lot over this visit. Amazing guy. Wise guy. He had a lot of history to back it up. You would think he’d forget some but he remembers it all from Earl the Pearl Monroe to Dion Waiters to Michael Carter-Williams. He remembered all that. He had so many stories to tell us and we were all eager to listen to him. That was really the best part of the trip.”

Q: What was it like to actually hang out with coaches and players in person as opposed to virtually?

Copeland: “That was amazing. Seeing all these faces that aren’t regular players, they’re players that were on TV. You’ve got Buddy there who was averaging 20 in the tournament. Seeing real good basketball players was amazing. Just bonding with them. We were playing ball together, playing video games. They were just like regular people. You never know what to expect because people get to a certain point and they feel like they’re bigger and better than everyone. Nobody at Syracuse was that way. They were so cordial and so genuine there. It was amazing.”

Q: What did you think of the facilities and the Dome?

Copeland: “The Dome is amazing. We went to the Dome, I think, my second day, Wednesday. It’s so big. It was amazing just being in that Dome, trying to imagine myself in that system. It was crazy.”

Q: What was the message from the Syracuse coaches during the visit?

Copeland: “Basically, ‘we’d love to have you here to play our point guard.’ They feel I have what it takes.”

Q: What games did you play with the players?

Copeland: “It really wasn’t video games, we played stuff I’d never played. We played cornhole. That was competitive. We watched the NBA game together. That was fun.”

Q: Where does Syracuse stand in your recruitment after the visit?

Copeland: “It’s very high. Not even just because it’s my first official, just how everyone treated me. You can see the way someone talks to you or even looks at you, you can see the genuineness. Just the way everyone treats you in general. It was just love since I came Tuesday, all the way through Thursday.”

Copeland added that he does not heave a set timeframe for a decision.