Quan Peterson Discusses Syracuse Commitment

Syracuse football had its on version of fireworks on July 4th. The Orange picked up a commitment from Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe cornerback Quan Peterson. The 6-1 defensive back picked Syracuse over Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech and several others.

"It was just family on my visit," Peterson said. "It felt like it was home."

While the commitment became public on Sunday, Peterson actually informed the coaches approximately two weeks prior. He said the Syracuse staff was quite happy with the news.

"I committed on my visit, really," Peterson said. "Everybody (Syracuse coaches) was excited. It was all love. It was all love before, but you could tell it was all genuine when I committed."

During the visit, Peterson was feeling good about what Syracuse had to offer. Then he woke up on Sunday and realized it was more than just a good feeling. It was home.

"Really on the last day," Peterson said. "I committed on Sunday. Sunday was really what did it for me. I just woke up and said this is where I want to be, to be honest."

Peterson developed a close bond with the Syracuse coaches during the process and specifically on the visit as he was finally able to spend time with them in person. That bond, along with the opportunity to play early, played a big role in the final decision.

"It was the coaches," Peterson said. "When I seen where I would be on the depth chart when I come in my freshman year, that was a factor."

What should Syracuse fans expect from Peterson during his career?

"We're going to turn this back around," Peterson said. "We're going to be back on top."