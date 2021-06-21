Syracuse 'Moves Up' for Quan Peterson After Official Visit

The Orange made an impression on a two sport star from South Carolina.

Syracuse hosted several priority targets for official visits over the weekend. Among them was Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe cornerback Quan Peterson. Peterson, who is an all-state basketball and football player, enjoyed his time on the Syracuse campus.

"It was nice," Peterson said. "Everybody was nice. We went to the facilities, the stadium, then we went to the arcade and did bowling and laser tag. A lot of stuff. It was fun."

Peterson enjoyed spending time with the Orange players, including his host Aman Greenwood.

"Smurph (Greenwood)," Peterson said. "They were all real, we were all just talking. I asked if I came if I'd have a chance to start or play early. They went over the roster with me and kept it real."

The 6-1 corner also spoke with the Syracuse coaches. It was primarily head coach Dino Babers who spent time with Peterson.

"It was mainly with Dino," Peterson said. "He was with me the whole time and coach White. It really wasn't even football the whole time, they were asking me about my personal life. Trying to get to know me as a person."

Another highlight of the trip was Syracuse's facilities. Peterson left impressed by the amenities offered to Orange football players.

"Everything was A-1," Peterson said. "Top tier."

The Syracuse staff also took care of recruits from a food perspective, as the visitors ate very well during the trip.

"We ate filet mignon, shrimp, lobster tail, corn casserole," Peterson said. "The next day we ate at Texas De Brazil. We ate breakfast every morning and for lunch we had Mexican."

Peterson said the recruits that visited together all bonded on the trip, including the two Syracuse commits Cornell Perry and Malachi Davis.

"Those boys were cool," Peterson said. "We all clicked."

Overall, the visit gave Peterson a strong impression of Syracuse football.

"It definitely moved them up," Peterson said.

Peterson added his next step is to discuss things with his family and go from there. He has a previously planned commitment date of July 4th.