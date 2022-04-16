Skip to main content

Quincy Ballard Commits to Wichita State Over Syracuse

The Orange misses a commitment from the Florida State transfer center.

Wichita State has landed a commitment from Florida State transfer center Quincy Ballard, he announced on his Instagram page. He picked the Shockers over Syracuse. Ballard officially visited the Orange from April 7th through the 9th after visiting Wichita State.

Ballard, a 7-0, 240 pounder from Syracuse, chose the Seminoles over the Orange out of high school. After playing just four minutes per game in 36 appearances over two seasons, Ballard entered the portal this offseason.

Ballard averaged 1.1 points and 0.9 rebounds while shooting 70.8% from the floor during his time at Florida State.

Syracuse is in need of an experienced center to backup starter Jesse Edwards. The primary backup last season, Frank Anselem, will not be back as he has entered the transfer portal. Ballard would fill that role and made sense as he was targeted by the Orange out of high school. Syracuse will now have to look elsewhere. 

As a high school prospect, Ballard held offers from Cincinnati, Florida State, Maryland, NC State, Syracuse and several mid majors. Ballard ultimately chose the Seminoles as his destination, with Syracuse and Maryland serving as his other finalists.

Ballard played his final year of high school at Quality Education Academy. He averaged 16 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks per game. 

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Quincy Ballard Commits to Wichita State Over Syracuse

By Mike McAllister
