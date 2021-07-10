Q'yaeir Price is a Big Recruiting Win for Syracuse

The Orange picked up one of the best defensive players in New Jersey.

Class of 2022 Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic defensive lineman Q'yaeir Price committed to Syracuse on Saturday. This is a significant pickup for the Orange both in terms of the talent he brings to Syracuse and what it means on the recruiting trail.

Price had offers from the ACC, Big-10 and Big-12. That includes several programs that Syracuse often battles in recruiting. Boston College, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and West Virginia.

Rutgers wants to keep the best players in New Jersey home as they look to rebuild the program. Price is certainly that and is in the discussion for the best defensive lineman in the state. Beating Rutgers for an in-state prospect is certainly an important recruiting victory.

The Orange had momentum in this recruitment after Price's official visit. West Virginia, however, got the last visit. The Mountaineers did everything they could, making a big push to try to land the DePaul Catholic standout. Despite those efforts, he still picked Syracuse. West Virginia recruits many of the same areas that Syracuse does. Winning a battle for a prospect that both schools prioritized is also significant.

If Syracuse is going to turn the program around and get back to playing the type of football it did in 2018, it starts with recruiting. Specifically winning recruiting battles against ACC rivals. Boston College and Pittsburgh are two in-conference peer programs that Syracuse must win its share of recruiting battles against. Price represents one of those wins.

Stacking this recruiting victory on top of the Mekhi Mason commitment gives Syracuse two recent pledges with impressive offer lists. It shows that Syracuse is putting together an impressive early class in the 2022 cycle.

Of the eight players committed, however, seven are on defense. The Orange will need to add some players on the offensive side of the ball in order to keep the momentum going.