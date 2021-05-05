Garden State Linebacker Sets Syracuse Official Visit

Qyaeir Price will get a closer look at Syracuse next month.

One of Syracuse football's top linebacker targets in the 2022 class is Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic backer Q'yaeir Price. Price, a 6-2 245 pound prospect with more than a dozen offers, has scheduled an official visit with the Orange.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

"I have an official visit set for June 18th-20th," Price said.

In addition to Syracuse, Price holds offers from Boston College, Buffalo, Connecticut, Indiana, Kansas, Kent State, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Temple and West Virginia. Price is expected to visit West Virginia the following weekend. After those trips, a decision could come afterwards.

"Once I visit a couple campuses, I'm looking to make it (decision) around mid or late summer hopefully," Price said.

Indiana, Maryland, Pittsburgh and Rutgers are among the schools also in contact with Price. Syracuse, Price says, is in regular contact.

"I talk to Cuse like every other day," Price said. "The relationship we have is pretty strong."

Price added that Syracuse is one of the schools standing out to him.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

June could be a busy month for Syracuse football, with the NCAA lifting the pandemic dead period that prevented face to face contact between recruits and coaches effective June 1st. More official visits should be scheduled for the other weekends in June as well.

Syracuse currently has four players committed in the 2022 recruiting class. They include defensive tackle Belizaire Bassette, running back LeQuint Allen, defensive back Cornell Perry and defensive end Malachi Davis.