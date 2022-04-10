Rashard Perry On Syracuse Commitment: 'Everything Just Felt Like It Was Home For Me'

Syracuse football landed a 6-3, 245 pound defensive lineman from Western New York on Saturday in Rashard Perry.

"It's got everything that I need," Perry said. "It's closer to my hometown. My parents can easily come there. The programs that I want to major in (sports science), they already have them down there. The staff and all the team, instantly made me feel comfortable with my surroundings there. I'm not nervous. Everything just felt like it was home for me."

The plan was not necessarily to commit on the visit, but the trip itself solidified the fact that Perry found his future home.

"The visit just went so well that I decided to do it," Perry said. "It was the practice. The starters weren't in so the second team got to show their abilities. The guys who don't really get as much of a chance got to make tackles, and the whole team just lit up with joy. Hyping them up. The coaches were happy too. I was like, that's the same energy I always like."

Once he made the decision that he wanted to play at Syracuse, it was time to tell the coaches of his intentions.

"They were very excited," Perry said. "They were like, 'if you're one hundred percent about this then we're all aboard.' They were happy about it."

Throughout the recruiting process, Perry build relationships with defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Chris Achuff.

"I've talked to them a couple of times," Perry said. "Really just met them Saturday, in person. Building a relationship with them was one of the most important things to make sure that they see me as something they want. That they think I can build in their program and become something great."

Perry is excited to play in Syracuse's defensive system where he has the ability to play all over the defensive line.

"The 3-3-5 system, there's a lot of aggression that plays into it," Perry said. "The main thing they want us to do is just get to the ball down faster. I'm happy for it. I'm thrilled for that. I can still show my skills with my hands and such. They just want me to play with extreme aggression and speed when I go down there."

