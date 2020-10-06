We are introducing a new feature here on AllSyracuse.com, part of the Sports Illustrated network. Every Tuesday we will unveil our "Recruit of the Week." That include a detailed breakdown of the player, how they project to Syracuse if they're a commit or would fit at Syracuse if they are uncommitted, a look at their recruitment if they are uncommitted, and more. Our first such prospect is Syracuse quarterback commit Justin Lamson.

In the video at the top of the page, SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. breaks down Lamson's strengths, weaknesses and provides a player comparison that should have Syracuse fans excited about his future.

More on Lamson.

Recruit of the Week: Justin Lamson

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-3, 210 lbs

School: Oak Ridge (El Dorado Hills, CA)

Recruiting Status: Committed to Syracuse

Other Notable Offers: Boise State, Louisville

Positives: "There is a lot to like about Justin Lamson, and this is independent of the fit at Syracuse," Garcia Jr. said. "From an athletic profile standpoint, Justin's got a lot going on. 6-1, 6-2, right around or above 200 pounds. He's a physically developed kid from a height and weight standpoint. He's a great athlete. This year, especially if you're a Syracuse fan, you see what a lack of a great athlete does to your quarterback position. It's sort of minimizing in this modern age. Justin doesn't have to worry about that. he's a really good athlete. Comfortable running with the football and throwing on the run, which is more important in this scenario when projecting him to the next level.

"I see good arm talent with him. I think he can push the ball down the field. I like his release point. He doesn't minimize that height with a lower arm angle. His is a more class, over the top almost three-quarter arm angle, which is where you want it to be from a mechanical standpoint. He can push the ball outside the numbers. There's some accuracy there both stationary and on the run."

Developmental Opportunities: "Justin can take some chances and throw off his back foot a little bit because he is so athletic," Garcia Jr. said. "It does build you into some throwing across the body scenarios on tape. Things where his feet aren't quite set when he's delivering the football. The arm talent is good, but it's not quite elite where he can do the free ranging like you see with guys like Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers. Then, like any other quarterback, getting through is reads. When you're an athletic quarterback, it's usually first, second and go. When you can run, you get to that go a little bit quicker because you have the means to pick up some yards with your legs.

"He doesn't show consistent ability to get beyond that second read on his tape. However, to combat that, he does scramble to extend the passing play. He is not a kid who wants to one hundred percent tuck and run it every time. There are several examples of him extending the play to throw the ball and buy his receivers a little more time. While he doesn't necessarily get to that third read often, he does allow that third option to break open."

More in the video at the top of the page including which SEC starter is a good player comparison, timeline to competing for the starting job at Syracuse and more.