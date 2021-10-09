Recruiting Visitors for Wake Forest Game

Which Syracuse targets will be in attendance as the Orange hosts the Demon Deacons?

Syracuse football is hosting Wake Forest on Saturday in the Carrier Dome. In addition, the Orange will have recruits in attendance to watch the game and showcase the program. Here are some of the players expected to make the trip.

Player: LeQuint Allen

Class: 2022 (committed to Syracuse)

Position: Running Back

Height: 6-0

Weight: 180 lbs

High School: Millville (NJ)

Other Notable Offers: Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia, West Virginia

Player: Joe Cruz

Class: 2022 (committed to Syracuse)

Position: Offensive Line

Height: 6-6

Weight: 280 lbs

High School: Sachem North (NY)

Other Notable Offers: Stony Brook

Player: Damarion Potts

Class: 2023

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180 lbs

High School: South Brunswick (NJ)

Offers: Temple

Player: Amarri Pitts

Class: 2023

Position: Wide Receiver/Defensive Back

Height: 6-3

Weight: 195 lbs

High School: Christian Brothers Academy (NY)

Offers: None

Player: Jaylen McClain

Class: 2024

Position: Defensive Back

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175 lbs

High School: Seton Hall Prep (NJ)

Other Notable Offers: Ole Miss, Rutgers, Temple