    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    ForumsFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSoccerTrack & FieldSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Recruiting Visitors for Wake Forest Game

    Which Syracuse targets will be in attendance as the Orange hosts the Demon Deacons?
    Author:

    Syracuse football is hosting Wake Forest on Saturday in the Carrier Dome. In addition, the Orange will have recruits in attendance to watch the game and showcase the program. Here are some of the players expected to make the trip. 

    Player: LeQuint Allen
    Class: 2022 (committed to Syracuse)
    Position: Running Back
    Height: 6-0
    Weight: 180 lbs
    High School: Millville (NJ)
    Other Notable Offers: Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia, West Virginia

    Player: Joe Cruz
    Class: 2022 (committed to Syracuse)
    Position: Offensive Line
    Height: 6-6
    Weight: 280 lbs
    High School: Sachem North (NY)
    Other Notable Offers: Stony Brook

    Player: Damarion Potts
    Class: 2023
    Position: Wide Receiver
    Height: 6-1
    Weight: 180 lbs
    High School: South Brunswick (NJ)
    Offers: Temple

    Player: Amarri Pitts
    Class: 2023
    Position: Wide Receiver/Defensive Back
    Height: 6-3
    Weight: 195 lbs
    High School: Christian Brothers Academy (NY)
    Offers: None

    Player: Jaylen McClain
    Class: 2024
    Position: Defensive Back
    Height: 6-0
    Weight: 175 lbs
    High School: Seton Hall Prep (NJ)
    Other Notable Offers: Ole Miss, Rutgers, Temple

    Cruz 2
    Recruiting

    Recruiting Visitors for Wake Forest Game

    just now
    goalkeeper
    Soccer

    Syracuse Has Strong Defensive Performance in Scoreless Draw Against NC State

    8 hours ago
    Chestnut 2
    Football

    Syracuse vs Wake Forest: Players to Watch

    11 hours ago
    SU Wake
    Football

    Cal's Three Keys to Victory vs Wake Forest

    13 hours ago
    Defense Celebrate
    Football

    Syracuse vs Wake Forest Predictions

    19 hours ago
    Bleav Podcast Wide
    Football

    Bleav in Syracuse Episode 10: Previewing Matchup with #19 Wake Forest

    Oct 8, 2021
    Hockey
    Hockey

    Syracuse Ice Hockey Falls in Overtime to Clarkson in Home Opener

    Oct 7, 2021
    DeVito 5
    Football

    Tommy DeVito Should Be Commended for Post Benching Approach

    Oct 7, 2021