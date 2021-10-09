Recruiting Visitors for Wake Forest Game
Syracuse football is hosting Wake Forest on Saturday in the Carrier Dome. In addition, the Orange will have recruits in attendance to watch the game and showcase the program. Here are some of the players expected to make the trip.
Player: LeQuint Allen
Class: 2022 (committed to Syracuse)
Position: Running Back
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180 lbs
High School: Millville (NJ)
Other Notable Offers: Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia, West Virginia
Player: Joe Cruz
Class: 2022 (committed to Syracuse)
Position: Offensive Line
Height: 6-6
Weight: 280 lbs
High School: Sachem North (NY)
Other Notable Offers: Stony Brook
Player: Damarion Potts
Class: 2023
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-1
Weight: 180 lbs
High School: South Brunswick (NJ)
Offers: Temple
Player: Amarri Pitts
Class: 2023
Position: Wide Receiver/Defensive Back
Height: 6-3
Weight: 195 lbs
High School: Christian Brothers Academy (NY)
Offers: None
Player: Jaylen McClain
Class: 2024
Position: Defensive Back
Height: 6-0
Weight: 175 lbs
High School: Seton Hall Prep (NJ)
Other Notable Offers: Ole Miss, Rutgers, Temple