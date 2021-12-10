Syracuse Football Recruiting Weekend Preview: December 10-12
After hosting four players last weekend, Syracuse football will have more official visits on campus this weekend. Here is a look at the players the Orange expects to visit.
Player: Tapuvae Amaama
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-5, 330 pounds
School: Skyridge High (Utah)
Commitment Status: Uncommitted
Other Notable Offers: BYU, Hawaii, Liberty, Miami, Virginia
Player: Avery Powell
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 5-9, 170 pounds
School: St. Peter's Prep (New Jersey)
Commitment Status: Uncommitted
Other Notable Offers: Nebraska, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia
Player: Donovan Brown
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-3, 180 pounds
School: Quince Orchard High (Maryland)
Commitment Status: Committed to Syracuse
Other Notable Offers: Vanderbilt
Player: Joe Cruz
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-6, 280 pounds
School: Sachem North High (New York)
Commitment Status: Committed to Syracuse
Other Notable Offers: Lafayette, Stony Brook
Player: Dom Foster
Position: Defensive Back
Height/Weight: 6-2, 175 pounds
School: Warren G. Harding High (Ohio)
Commitment Status: Committed to Syracuse
Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Virginia, Wake Forest
Syracuse football's 2022 recruiting class sits at 10 players entering the weekend. National Signing Day is on Wednesday, December 15th, and it would not be a surprise if that number grows before the early signing period is over.
Three of those 10 commits will be on campus this weekend and will play a role in trying to convince Avery Powell and Tapuvae Amaama that Syracuse is the right spot for them. Amaama is not expected to sign early, however, as he has told All Syracuse he will announce his decision at the Polynesian Bowl in January.