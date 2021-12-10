Skip to main content
    December 10, 2021
    Syracuse Football Recruiting Weekend Preview: December 10-12

    The Orange is set to host more official visitors with National Signing Day right around the corner.
    After hosting four players last weekend, Syracuse football will have more official visits on campus this weekend. Here is a look at the players the Orange expects to visit. 

    Player: Tapuvae Amaama
    Position: Offensive Line
    Height/Weight: 6-5, 330 pounds
    School: Skyridge High (Utah)
    Commitment Status: Uncommitted
    Other Notable Offers: BYU, Hawaii, Liberty, Miami, Virginia

    Player: Avery Powell
    Position: Cornerback
    Height/Weight: 5-9, 170 pounds
    School: St. Peter's Prep (New Jersey)
    Commitment Status: Uncommitted
    Other Notable Offers: Nebraska, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

    Player: Donovan Brown
    Position: Wide Receiver
    Height/Weight: 6-3, 180 pounds
    School: Quince Orchard High (Maryland)
    Commitment Status: Committed to Syracuse
    Other Notable Offers: Vanderbilt

    Player: Joe Cruz
    Position: Offensive Line
    Height/Weight: 6-6, 280 pounds
    School: Sachem North High (New York)
    Commitment Status: Committed to Syracuse
    Other Notable Offers: Lafayette, Stony Brook

    Player: Dom Foster
    Position: Defensive Back
    Height/Weight: 6-2, 175 pounds
    School: Warren G. Harding High (Ohio)
    Commitment Status: Committed to Syracuse
    Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Virginia, Wake Forest

    Syracuse football's 2022 recruiting class sits at 10 players entering the weekend. National Signing Day is on Wednesday, December 15th, and it would not be a surprise if that number grows before the early signing period is over.

    Three of those 10 commits will be on campus this weekend and will play a role in trying to convince Avery Powell and Tapuvae Amaama that Syracuse is the right spot for them. Amaama is not expected to sign early, however, as he has told All Syracuse he will announce his decision at the Polynesian Bowl in January. 

    Amaama
