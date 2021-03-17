FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSI.com
Recruits React to Syracuse's NCAA Tournament Bid

Recruits also give their thoughts on the Orange's first round matchup.
Author:
Publish date:

The Syracuse Orange received an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament and avoided a play-in game. The 11th seeded Orange face the six seed San Diego State Friday night. Three Syracuse recruits provided reactions to that news as well as the Orange's first round matchup. 

2021 Syracuse signee & SI All-American finalist Benny Williams: "Great opportunity for the guys to show they deserve it. I'm expecting a win. It's a good draw for Cuse. I think the zone will cause San Diego State trouble as far as hitting from the outside. Also, they don't have a ton of height that will cause Cuse problems on the boards. I'm expecting it to be a fast paced, up and down game. But, if we move and take care of the ball and continue to hit shots like we did to close the season, we will be fine." 

2022 SG/SF target Justin Taylor: "I think that's awesome. I'm honestly just glad they were able to have zero positive Covid cases after playing UVA who had positive cases. I think they're in a solid spot and it would be cool to see them make a little run. If they end up playing West Virginia in the second round, I think that could be a really good game." 

2022 PG target Quadir Copeland: "That's good. Just hoping for the best. I think Syracuse can go far if they play Cuse ball and really lock down on D. They shoot the ball well and shoot their shots, sky's the limit." 

