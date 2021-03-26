Recruits React to Syracuse's NCAA Tournament Run

Syracuse basketball as a double digit seed is as dangerous as anything in college basketball. In each of the three occasions in which that has happened, the Orange has at least made the Sweet-16. The latest run this year is still ongoing, and recruits have taken notice.

2021 signee Benny Williams: "Me and my dad were so hyped. Can't wait for the next game."

2022 center Donovan Clingan: "I called it. (Houston is) tough matchup. They are good. Buddy needs to stay hot."

2022 guard Quadir Copeland: "Amazing. It's beautiful to see."

2022 forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield: "Great team dub! I'm interested in seeing how far they go."

2022 wing Justin Taylor: "I think the zone is really bothering these teams because they haven't see it yet and don't have much time to prepare for it. If they keep shooting the ball like this too, I think they could continue to make a run in the tournament."

Syracuse's first round opponent was the six seed San Diego State. The zone baffled the Aztecs all night long as it stymied one of the nation's most efficient offenses. Next up was three seeded West Virginia, a dark horse Final Four team that had offensive balance and played physical defense. Syracuse controlled most of the game, and held on for the upset victory.

In both, Buddy Boeheim shot lights out while big bench contributions and timely scoring from others helped pace the Orange's offensive attack. Now Syracuse has its toughest challenge yet in two seed Houston. That game tips Saturday night at 9:55 p.m.