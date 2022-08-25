Reid Ducharme Commits to Xavier Over Syracuse

Class of 2023 shooting guard Reid Ducharme announced his commitment to Xavier on Thursday, spurning other finalists Syracuse and Penn State. Ducharme, a 6-6 guard who is considered one of the best shooters in the class, also held offers from Connecticut, Creighton, DePaul, Iowa, Miami, Northwestern, Providence, Stanford and Virginia Tech, among others.

Syracuse recruited Ducharme for a while during the cycle. The Orange had multiple coaches at nearly all of his AAU games and hosted him for an official visit. In the end, however, Ducharme elected to go with the Musketeers. The Xavier coaches also put the full court press on Ducharme, and their efforts have paid off.

The Orange offered Ducharme in August of 2021 following a strong Elite Camp performance. The offer from Xavier came in May of 2022. Several other high major programs extended scholarship opportunities in between.

Syracuse has extended offers to other guards in the 2023 class, some of whom have trimmed their list to exclude the Orange. Mike Williams, a 6-3 combo guard out of Bishop Walsh School in Maryland, has an official visit scheduled for September 16th. He will also take officials to Clemson, DePaul, LSU and Wake Forest over the next two months.

