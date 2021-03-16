Riley Mulvey to Iowa, What's Next for Syracuse in 2022?

Syracuse basketball lost a recruit on Monday when 2022 center Riley Mulvey committed to Iowa. The Hawkeyes had been the favorite for quite a while as Iowa's head coach was a friend of the Mulvey family. So where does Syracuse go from here at the center position in the 2022 class? Here are some potential options they could look into, or are already involved with, going forward.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

DONOVAN CLINGAN

Clingan is one of the best bigs in the 2022 class. He is elite. He is a difference maker. Syracuse was his first offer and remain involved. However, the general consensus is that Michigan and UConn are in the best position.

MALIQ BROWN

Syracuse recently offered the 6-9, 210-pounder. Brown is likely a power forward at the next level, but does have the skill set to slide into the middle. Syracuse likes him a lot and will be a factor in this recruitment. He also holds offers from Georgetown, Penn State, TCU, VCU, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

THIERNO MAMOUDOU SYLLA

He is a 6-10 African prospect now playing in Canada. He is extremely long, a really good rebounder and natural shot blocker. He is on the skinny side and will need to add muscle, but he is a prospect with a tremendously high ceiling.

TARRIS REED

Reed is a 6-10, 230 pounder from Missouri. Michigan State is considered to be in the lead in his recruitment with Illinois making a big push, but would it be worth reaching out? He has not committed, does not appear to be deciding imminently. He can play the four or the five, is tremendously skilled and already has some bulk to him.

KYLE FILIPOWSKI

A 6-10, 215-pound big, Filipowski already has a bunch of high major offers. He is in the Northeast, so that makes sense for Syracuse and the Orange has a need. Filipowski can play, has potential on both ends, and is considered a top 100 prospect.

SILAS SUNDAY

Sunday is a 7-0, 280 pound prospect originally from Ireland now playing high school ball at Our Saviour Lutheran in the Bronx (NY). He is starting to attract high major attention and shows a lot of potential. His size would certainly be something Syracuse has not had.

DEMETRIUS LILLEY

Lilley is a 6-10, 230 pound big who plays at Kobe Bryant's high school (Lower Merion) in the Philadelphia area. He already has a Texas A&M offer and more high majors are sure to follow. This may be worth a look for Syracuse.

FAVOUR AIRE

A 6-11, 215 top 100 prospect, Aire already has several high major offers including Louisville, Maryland and several others. Aire has indicated he is taking his time with his recruitment, which gives Syracuse a chance to get involved. He plays at Bishop McNamara in Maryland.

PATRICK WESSLER

Wessler is a 7-0, 235-pound center prospect with high major interest and offers. Wake Forest, Creighton and Virginia Tech have all extended an offer, but the North Carolina native remains wide open. Given his size and skill, it would make sense for Syracuse to take a look.