Robert Wright Recaps Syracuse Basketball Elite Camp Experience

One of Syracuse basketball's priority targets in the 2024 class is Robert Wright out of Neumann-Goretti High School in Philadelphia. The Orange has recruited Wright hard for a while, and Wright was on campus over the weekend to attend Elite Camp.

"I feel like it was a great camp," Wright said. "It was a good experience. The facilities looked nice. The coaches were great. I learned more about moving without the ball, changing pace when coming off screens and stuff like that. They taught us that. I had a good time down there. It felt like a family environment."

Throughout the time Syracuse has been recruiting Wright, he has developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff.

"They're recruiting me very hard," Wright said. "G-Mac is doing it the most. They want me to come and run their team one day. To come in and lead them back to the championship."

After the camp was over, the Syracuse coaches praised his performance during camp.

"They said thanks for coming," Wright said. "They said they loved the way I performed. They already know, they've seen me play before. This wasn't their first time."

During the weekend, Syracuse offered Wright's teammate at Team Final AAU Thomas Sorber. Sorber is a talented big in the 2024 class.

"I was happy for him because he's been talking about it for a minute, getting a Syracuse offer," Wright said. "For him to get it at camp was good. He's a big that has some of the best footwork in the country. I don't think there's a big that has better footwork than him. He has great touch, can shoot the three, he can shoot it from anywhere. He's good in pick and roll action, pick and pop. He can do it all."

Wright says he does not have any ranking of the schools that have offered or are in contact. He has a Baylor official visit scheduled for September 1st and is working on scheduling one for Syracuse this fall or winter.

