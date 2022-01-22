Saboor Karriem Taking Unofficial Visit to Syracuse Football

One of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class will get a closer look at the Orange.

Class of 2023 West Orange (N.J.) High defensive back Saboor Karriem is taking an unofficial visit to Syracuse on Saturday, he told All Syracuse. Karriem was offered by the Orange in December, and also holds scholarship opportunities from Maryland, Duke, Georgia Tech and Boston College, among others. He is looking forward to getting to campus to get a closer look at Syracuse's football program.

"I am looking to see campus and what the school has to offer," Karriem said. "But I also am looking to see if Syracuse is a place I can see myself grow."

Karriem is a 6-4, 180 defensive back with elite length and athleticism. He has the skills to play either corner or safety at the next level. During his junior season, he had 22 tackles, 12 pass breakups, five interceptions, two blocked field goals, one blocked punt, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 16 receptions, 257 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

His lead recruiter at Syracuse is Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/Safeties Coach Nick Monroe. Monroe recruits New Jersey for Syracuse and has identified Karriem as one of the top targets from the Garden State.

"The relationship between coach Monroe and I is a good one," Karriem said. "He is very excited about what the future could hold and is committed to the process."

Syracuse has had a strong track record with defensive backs in to the Dino Babers era. Most recently, the Orange had three rookies make NFL rosters for the 2021 season. They included Andre Cisco (Jaguars), Ifeatu Melifonwu (Lions) and Trill Williams (Dolphins). Garrett Williams and Duce Chestnut, who are on the current roster, also appear to have professional futures.