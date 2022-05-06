JUCO OL Savion Herring Discusses Syracuse Official Visit, Decision Timeframe

Junior college offensive lineman Savion Herring has seen his recruitment ramp up recently and he has started taking visits. The former Irvington (NJ) High standout committed to Cincinnati during the 2019 recruiting cycle, but went the junior college route. Last weekend, Herring was on the Syracuse campus for an official visit.

"We took yours around the whole facility," Herring said. "Sat with a few of the coaches. The head coach, offensive coordinator, offensive line coach, wide receivers coach, pretty much just offense. They shared information on their careers, what they've done, what they've accomplished, their goals for this season, everything like that. They want to win, they want to build a team where everybody holds each other accountable. There's some good things on."

One of the highlights of the trip was being able to spend time with the Syracuse coaching staff.

"It was great, honestly," Herring said. "It seemed like it was family. They really care about the guys they have with them. They care to even help after they go to the NFL or even if they don't go to the NFL, they're there to help. I really liked that. I was big on that."

The Orange coaches expect Herring to come in and be able to compete for a starting spot right away.

"They told me, 'we know you're a guy that can play three positions,'" Herring said. "'Really all five.' They said I've got a pretty good chance at playing center and guard. That's something I'm willing to do. Anything to help the team. That's what they've pretty much said. I'll have a chance to play right away."

Herring was also impressed by the campus and facilities.

"Beautiful," Herring said. "The campus, as far as the housing and everything, is awesome. Some of the best that I haven't even seen at Ohio State or anything like that. The only place I saw like that was Cincinnati and I've been to a lot of places. The indoor facility was nice. The weight room. The game field, I like that it's inside for the noise level and things like that. It brings a different level of intensity to the game."

Herring has already visited Middle Tennessee and is eyeing a decision between the 17th and 20th of this month. Between now and then, he is planing to visit Missouri, South Carolina and either Kansas or Oklahoma State.

