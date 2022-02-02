Syracuse Signing Day Profile: Brady Denaburg

Player: Brady Denaburg

Position: Kicker

Height/Weight: 6-0, 180 pounds

School: Merritt Island High School (FL)

Other Notable Offers: Rhode Island, Air Force, Florida (PWO)

Commitment Date: February 2, 2022

Enrolling Early: No

Commitment Quote: "After visiting Syracuse and thinking about it a lot more, it just really feels like my next home," Denaburg said. "I felt that I didn't really need the extra visit and I was just set on going to Syracuse. I think just everything they had to offer. Everything that they had were things that I wanted. That was stuff that I looked for in a school. Where you stay, the coaches, how they treat me and how the kids are there. I think everything was what I expected and it just felt like my next home."

Evaluation: Denaburg has a strong leg that easily has the ability to hit from 50-plus yards out and pushes 60. His career long is 57 and, with a some refinement on technique as well as getting stronger, he has a chance to eclipse that 60-yard mark. As a senior, he was 19-26 (73%). So working on making that powerful leg a bit more consistent will be important. The good news is that he can spend a year learning behind Andre Szmyt and working with special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky to do just that.

In addition to being a kicker with a strong leg, Denaburg also plays quarterback for his high school football team. Not only does that show that he is a good athlete, but it gives Syracuse the potential to do some interesting things in the kicking game with the potential for fakes.

All in all, Syracuse got a highly regarded kicking prospect with a lot of desirable tools with which to work.

