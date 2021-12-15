Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Syracuse National Signing Day Profile: Chad Schuster

    Schuster brings length and physicality to the Orange's offensive line.
    Author:

    Player: Chad Schuster
    Position: Offensive Line
    Height/Weight: 6-6, 280 pounds
    School: Franklin High (WI)
    Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Toledo
    Verbal Commitment Date: August 25, 2021 
    Enrolling Early: No

    Commitment Quote: “I picked Syracuse because the education there is just unmatched and the coaches the second I got there for my visit treated me like family,” Schuster said. “The coaches also all have great history coaching and have done great things in their careers already.”

    Evaluation: "If you're going to get a lineman, you go to the Midwest. If you want a road grader, if you want kind of a nasty run blocker, you're going to go to the Midwest. You're going to get some of that corn fed beef if you will. I think that's where Schuster shines brightest on film. He didn't get a full junior year like many prospects that we talk about in the class of 2022. But when you did see him on the field, it was a lot of run blocking, a lot of downhill run blocking, and a lot of impressive points of contact movement skills. Which is really what it comes down on the offensive line. Can you move another human against his will. Schuster can absolutely do that at the point. 6-6, 280, which is what you want. You can put weight on him or you can keep him relative lean if he's going to play tackle at the next level. I do think he's got some swing traits to maybe play inside.

    "A lot of that has to do with how good he is as a run blocker paired with his lack of experience as a true pass protector. What I could see on tape when they do throw the football, it's very limited. They aren't asking him to give ground and kick slide like he would in the ACC. So I think he's got to refine his pass protection game just a little bit. In high school, he's able to get guy being bigger and stronger than anybody he is assigned to block, which is a great trait especially for zone blocking. In true pass protection, you need a little bit more mobility, a little more experience so I'm wondering if he gets that as a senior. If not, I think he can play all over the Syracuse offensive line. 6-6, 280 with a mean streak and success at the point of attack, I think a lot of coaches would be happy to work with that." 

    Read More

    --John Garcia Jr. 

    Syracuse National Signing Day
    Recruiting

    Syracuse Football National Signing Day '22 Live Updates

    9 minutes ago
    Jaquez 1
    Recruiting

    Syracuse National Signing Day Profile: Denis Jaquez

    18 minutes ago
    Jaquez 2
    Recruiting

    Denis Jaquez Signs With Syracuse, Discusses Decision

    18 minutes ago
    Schuster
    Recruiting

    Syracuse National Signing Day Profile: Chad Schuster

    21 minutes ago
    LeQuint Allen2
    Football

    Syracuse National Signing Day Profile: LeQuint Allen

    36 minutes ago
    Wilson 1
    Recruiting

    Syracuse National Signing Day Profile: Jeremiah Wilson

    39 minutes ago
    Cruz 3
    Recruiting

    Syracuse National Signing Day Profile: Joe Cruz

    49 minutes ago
    Peterson
    Recruiting

    Syracuse National Signing Day Profile: Quan Peterson

    1 hour ago