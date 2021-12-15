Skip to main content
    Syracuse National Signing Day Profile: Cornell Perry

    Perry brings versatility to the Orange secondary.
    Player: Cornell Perry
    Position: Defensive Back
    Height/Weight: 6-1, 180 pounds
    School: Woodhaven High (MI)
    Other Notable Offers: Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo
    Verbal Commitment Date: February 26, 2021
    Enrolling Early: Yes

    Commitment Quote: “The coaching staff and the education.” Perry said. “Both of them very welcoming and the coaching staff was just so down to earth.”

    Evaluation: Perry brings a lot of tools to the secondary, but perhaps his best is his versatility. With his length, cover skills and quickness, he can play boundary corner, line up in the slot or play safety. In Syracuse's 3-3-5, he is best suited for free safety or strong safety, but likely not bulky enough to play the rover. Though he could in a pinch or when Syracuse is looking for more coverage against an opposing passing attack. 

    Perry has a long frame and shows good defensive instincts. He may only be 180 pounds, but he plays like he is at least 20 pounds heavier. Perry is not afraid to mix it up when defending the run and is a willing tackler. With his length and use of hands, he can be a physical corner who presses opposing receivers or makes it difficult on jump balls. 

    Where Perry can use some improvement is refining technique. Things like back pedal and smooth hips in and out of his break. As he works on those areas once he gets to Syracuse, and gets into the strength and conditioning program, he could be someone that plays all over the secondary. Perry was also a productive offensive player in high school and has the potential to contribute as a returner. 

