    December 15, 2021
    Syracuse National Signing Day Profile: Donovan Brown

    A long, speedy wideout has the potential to become a big play weapon for the Orange offense.
    Player: Donovan Brown
    Position: Wide Receiver
    Height/Weight: 6-3, 180 pounds
    School: Quince Orchard (MD)
    Other Notable Offers: Vanderbilt
    Verbal Commitment Date: July 30, 2021
    Enrolling Early: Yes

    Commitment Quote: "It felt like the best decision for me," Brown said. "I love the school. I think that I will become one of the best wide receivers working with the coaches there. I loved the visit. I got to see the school, watch some film. The best part was the pictures and going to the rooms. Everything I laid my eyes on and the coaches were perfect. I can see myself going there and becoming a big time receiver.”

    Evaluation: Donovan Brown brings a tremendous frame, great length and elite speed to the wide receiver position. He has big play ability every time he touches the football. His route running and hands have improved significantly during his senior season, showing he can be more than simply a deep threat at the next level. 

    A big issue with a lot of speedy receivers is physical defensive backs that can jam at the line of scrimmage and disrupt the timing of deeper routes. With Brown's frame, has the potential to add strength and weight without losing his speed. Getting into the strength and conditioning program at Syracuse will be critical for his development. 

    Make no mistake, what makes Brown a dangerous offensive weapon is his speed. He is a state champion track star at Quince Orchard High School in Maryland, and that translates onto the football field when you watch his tape. Whether it is taking a screen or a slant to the house, or simply running back defensive backs on go routes, Brown's speed makes him a difficult cover. 

