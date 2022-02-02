Skip to main content
Syracuse National Signing Day Profile: Greg Delaine

Delaine brings length, athleticism to the cornerback position.

Player: Greg Delaine
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 6-1, 170 pounds
School: Fort Myers High School (FL)
Other Notable Offers: Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Mississippi State, Central Florida, Utah, Wake Forest
Commitment Date: February 2, 2022
Enrolling Early: No

Commitment Story: Delaine took official visits to Syracuse and Iowa State over the summer. He also took one to Georgia Tech during the fall. In late October, Delaine gave Georgia Tech a verbal commitment. However, he did not sign during the early period. Syracuse, Louisville and Mississippi State made pushes in January. Delaine ultimately chose to pick the Orange. 

Evaluation: Delaine has all of the physical attributes you like to see in a modern corner. He is long, athletic, aggressive and can really run. Delaine is fluid in his backpedal, changes direction well without losing speed and is fast enough to run with power five receivers down the field. With his length and quickness, he can play boundary corner or in the slot, and could also make an early impact on special teams. 

To take his game to the next level, Delaine has the ability to add some strength to his frame in order to better be able to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage. He plays with good instincts, but as he gets acclimated to Syracuse's 3-3-5, he can refine technique such as hand placement and footwork. The encouraging thing about Delaine is he has shown the ability to mirror receivers when going up against top talent in the Sunshine State during seven on seven events.

Read More

The combination of athleticism, physical traits and instincts gives Syracuse a high ceiling prospect to add to its secondary. 

