Syracuse National Signing Day Profile: Kevin Jobity

Player: Kevin Jobity

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-4, 250 pounds

School: Maryvale High School (NY)

Other Notable Offers: Army, Harvard, Villanova, Yale

Commitment Date: January 31, 2022

Enrolling Early: No

Commitment Quote: "I got a family vibe here," Jobity said. "I was talking to coach Babers when we were out bowling. I asked him why he went from Hawaii all the way up to Syracuse and he told me he felt it was God's plan. That really confirmed it for me. I knew if the head coach was on that path then that's the plan that I wanted to be on. I had to jump on ship with him. I didn't really get that at other schools. The family atmosphere was such a big part of the school and I want to play ACC football."

Evaluation: Jobity has the frame to play anywhere along the defensive line. He can add weight and slide inside as an athletic, quick tackle or stay around the same size and play end. Either way, his upside is through the roof.

Jobity is raw as he has only been playing football for about a year. He is still learning fundamentals, playbook lingo, assignments, reading plays, etc, but the athleticism and potential are obvious on tape. Jobity plays with a high motor, and closes quickly when he identifies the ball. He shows power when he arrives as well. He dominated high school competition on almost strictly athletic ability. That helped him rack up 68 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and 3 forced fumbles in 9 games.

What Jobity ultimately becomes is going to depend on how he develops. He has quickness, athletic bloodlines, a great frame and above average strength for a high school prospect. The learning curve is high, but so is the upside. Getting into the strength and conditioning program will make a world of difference as his body matures.

