    December 15, 2021
    Syracuse National Signing Day Profile: Mekhi Mason

    Mason brings a lot of potential to the Orange linebacker group.
    Player: Mekhi Mason
    Position: Linebacker
    Height/Weight: 6-2, 220 pounds
    School: Monsignor Pace High (FL)
    Other Notable Offers: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, West Virginia
    Verbal Commitment Date: July 1, 2021
    Enrolling Early: Yes

    Commitment Quote: "I fit best on the defense," Mason said. "The education is great and it felt like home."

    Evaluation: Mason is an athletic, explosive linebacker who can do a bit of everything. Mason is a natural pass rusher, trusts his eyes to read and react to a play, sheds blocks, and navigates traffic to get his hands on a ball carrier. When he sees his target, he accelerates quickly and arrives with power. What we do not see in his highlight tape is downfield coverage. That is an area he will have to develop as he gets to the collegiate level.

    How Mason's body develops in Syracuse's strength and conditioning program will determine whether he stays as an inside backer or slides outside. If Mason stays on the leaner side, he can use some of his athleticism and acceleration to be a capable edge rushing linebacker. If Mason adds some strength and weight to his frame, he can be a prototypical downhill middle linebacker. Either way, he plays with the physicality needed to excel at either spot and shows good instincts when reacting to opposing run plays. 

    As Mason gets more comfortable at Syracuse, working on lateral movement, footwork and coverage will be critical. Mason will need to be able to either cover a tight end over the middle or locate and sprint to a back out of the backfield. 

    Mason 1
