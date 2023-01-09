Skip to main content

Southern Miss QB Transfer Ty Keyes Schedules Syracuse Visit

The Orange is looking to add a quarterback to its roster for the 2023 season.

Southern Miss transfer quarterback Ty Keyes has scheduled a visit to Syracuse. He will be on campus Saturday, January 14th, he tells AllSyracuse.com. Keyes also says he has an offer from the Orange and has three years of eligibility remaining. 

Keyes entered the portal earlier this month after spending two seasons at Southern Miss. He appeared in four games, starting in three, as a true freshman in 2021 before losing the rest of the season to injury. Keyes appeared in three games in 2022. During his two seasons at Southern Miss, Keyes completed 43 of 82 passes for 636 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 115 yards with another score. 

In 2021 against Alabama, Keyes threw for 131 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He added 41 more yards on the ground as well. Against Northwestern State in 2022, Keyes threw for 192 yards with three touchdowns along with 29 rushing yards and another score. 

Keyes signed with Southern Miss in the 2021 recruiting class out of Taylorsville High School in Mississippi. He also held offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Kansas, Nebraska, Oregon, Arkansas, Mississippi State and others. 

Syracuse is looking to add a quarterback to the roster for the 2023 season. The Orange had LaNorris Sellers committed for nine months, but he flipped and signed with South Carolina at the end of the early signing period. With a need, Syracuse looked at available options in the portal and at the high school ranks and is pursuing Keyes. 

