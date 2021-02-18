2022 QB Steve Angeli 'Really Excited' for Syracuse Offer

One of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class is Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic signal caller Steve Angeli. Angeli had been in communication with Syracuse for a while, and that culminated with an offer from the Orange on Wednesday.

"I was talking with Coach Gilbert and he just was talking about how they are building their QB board and said he was going to offer me," Angeli said. "I was really excited."

Syracuse offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert has been working hard to develop a strong relationship with Angeli. The 6-2, 210 pound quarterback says the two have a great rapport.

"I think coach his great," Angeli said. "He’s super knowledgeable and a really great person. Our relationship has been growing a lot."

Angeli has a lot of options. His offer list is is approaching two dozen and he is in constant contact with several programs. Still, Syracuse is an offer that has his attention. He is looking forward to learning more about the Orange, strengthening his relationship with the coaches and going from there.

"I’m interested," Angeli said. "They are right with the rest of my recruitment."

In addition to Syracuse, Angeli says he is being recruited hard by Notre Dame, LSU, Oregon, Northwestern, MSU, Stanford, Nebraska, Rutgers, PSU, Iowa and Maryland among others.

Despite all of those opportunities, Angeli knows what he is looking for in a potential landing spot.

"Academics, offensive philosophy, development to the next level, win a national championship, and just a place that feels like home," Angeli said.