2024 Intro: Syair Torrence

The 2024 wide receiver is already on the radar of power five programs.

Syracuse basketball landed Marquette transfer guard Symir Torrence recently. He was a local product who is returning home to play in front of friends and family. One member of his family is a talented prospect in his own right, just in a different sport. Syair Torrence is a 2024 wide receiver who plays at CBA in Syracuse (N.Y.).

"I'm a playmaking wide receiver," Torrence said. "I can make any passes you can give me to get a first down or more, even a touchdown. I describe myself as a playmaker at wide receiver. I can play both slot and outside."

Currently a freshman in high school, Torrence played varsity last season as an eighth grader. That experience will serve him well as he continues to develop.

"It was a big deal for me because I had to step up," Torrence said. "The team made it more comfortable for me for my voice to be heard on the field, in practice or out of practice. The coaches helped me get settled down for school and for football at the same time."

While Torrence certainly has confidence in his abilities, he is also focused on getting better.

"I want to improve in my speed, my route running and getting stronger," Torrence said.

Despite not yet finishing his freshman year of high school, Torrence is already attracting interest from the ACC, Big-12 and SEC.

"Syracuse, South Carolina and Baylor are the only three schools that I know have texted my coaches," Torrence said. "It's a really big deal for me and enjoyment, because at my age that really never happens. I'm just happy that it happened to me."

Throughout the recruiting process, Torrence is able to go to his brother for advice. As a coveted prospect, Symir is able to give Syair insight on how to navigate the process.

"It's good," Syair Torrence said. "He just tells me to be comfortable, don't be scared to put my name out and talk to coaches more. It's good to have my brother back in town. I can watch his games, he can watch my games."

Syracuse is the home town school. Syair's brother is going to play basketball for the Orange. What would a football offer from SU mean to Torrence?

"It would mean a big deal to me that Syracuse offered me because Jim Brown the Hall of Famer, one of the best running backs went there and then the NFL," Torrence said. "So that would be a big thing for me."