Syracuse Basketball Elite Camp Visitor List

High major prospects from the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes will be on the Orange campus.

Syracuse basketball will hold its annual Elite Camp on Saturday after not holding one last year due to the pandemic. The following prospects are expected to attend.

CLASS OF 2022:

7-0 center Peter Carey (Northfield Mount Herman High in MA; Syracuse offer)

6-6 shooting guard Justin Taylor (Syracuse commit)

6-1 point guard Preston Murphy (St. Andrew’s in RI; former DePaul commit)

CLASS OF 2023:

6-4 point guard DJ Wagner (Camden High School in NJ; considered the #1 player in the 2023 class; Syracuse offer)

6-4 wing Cornelius Robinson (Camden High School)

5-10 guard Cian Medley (Camden High School)

6-8 forward JP Estrella (South Portland High in ME)

6-3 guard Simeon Wilcher (Roselle Catholic in NJ; Syracuse offer)

6-10 power forward Papa Kante (South Kent in CT)

6-9 wing Donnie Freeman (St. John’s College High in DC)

6-3 guard Trey Autry (Jamesville-DeWitt in NY)

6-8 wing Trevor Roe (Fayetteville-Manlius in NY)

CLASS OF 2024

6-6 wing Andreo Ash (Liverpool High School in NY)

Having Justin Taylor in that group is helpful to Syracuse’s recruiting efforts. Specifically for Peter Carey, as Taylor and Carey are part of the same incoming class. In addition, several high major prospects from the class of 2023 will also attend. This should provide for competitive scrimmages that will allow the staff to evaluate those in attendance.

Syracuse basketball currently has two players committed to its 2022 class in the aforementioned Taylor and point guard Quadir Copeland. Copeland and Taylor are both playing at IMG on the post grad team for the upcoming season.