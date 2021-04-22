Syracuse Basketball Mock 2022 Class 3.0

Syracuse basketball currently has one player signed in the 2021 recruiting class (Benny Williams) and one committed in the 2022 cycle. They are involved with several elite prospects in that class, so which are most likely to pick Syracuse? Here is our latest mock class for the 2022 recruiting cycle.

PG: Quadir Copeland

Height/Weight: 6-6, 175 lbs

School: IMG Academy (FL)

Other Notable Offers: Maryland, Miami, Oregon, Penn State

Commentary: Copeland is the perfect type of point guard for Syracuse's zone. He is extremely long, quicker than you'd expect and has natural defensive instincts. Offensively, he is great off the dribble, adept at finding teammates for open looks and fantastic in transition. Maryland seems to be Syracuse's biggest competition right now, but keep an eye on Penn State. They could prove to be a factor as well. Still, Copeland appears to be excited about Syracuse's pursuit and thinks highly of assistant Gerry McNamara. Copeland recently announced that he is transferring to IMG Academy, which could result in more exposure. Syracuse getting involved early, however, will help.

SG: Justin Taylor

Height/Weight: 6-6, 200 lbs

School: St. Anne's-Belfield (VA)

Other Notable Offers: Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Commentary: No one has prioritized Taylor like Syracuse has during this cycle. The Orange has routinely preached he will be one of the centerpieces of the recruiting class, and Taylor has reciprocated that interest. In addition, Taylor has said that Syracuse has developed strong relationships with his parents. I like where Syracuse stands here, and recent staff turnover at North Carolina and Indiana only helps the Orange.

SF: Kamari Lands

Height/Weight: 6-8, 195 lbs

School: Prolific Prep (IN)

Other Notable Offers: Louisville, Texas Tech, Xavier

Commentary: Lands committed to Syracuse on April 6th. He is an elite wing scorer who has tremendous length and confidence. Lands is also a superb defender who will fit in well within the zone. Lands has guard skills in a forward's body, and that makes him a dynamic player. He can play anywhere on the floor and defend any position one through five.

PF: Kyle Filipowski

Height/Weight: 6-10, 215 lbs

School: Wilbraham & Monson Academy (MA)

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Connecticut, Creighton, Georgetown, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Marquette, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Stanford, UCLA, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Xavier

Commentary: Syracuse offered Filipowski on Wednesday, so this projection is a little bit on the bold side. That said, his skill set is perfect for Syracuse, who could utilize him in a role similar to Marek Dolezaj. Despite the seemingly late offer, Syracuse had been in touch with Filipowski's AAU coach for quite some time. This may come down to whether or not Syracuse can get a visit in June, when Filipowski is looking to take some trips. If they do, they've got a real shot here. Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State and UCLA are among the other schools recruiting him the hardest. Expect Syracuse to ramp up its efforts going forward.

C: Donovan Clingan

Height/Weight: 7-1, 255 lbs

School: Bristol Center (CT)

Other Notable Offers: Connecticut, Georgetown, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Rutgers, South Carolina, Virginia Tech

Commentary: Clingan is the only center prospect who is not committed but holds an offer from Syracuse in the 2022 class. Syracuse was the first offer for Clingan, and the Orange has done a nice job developing a relationship with the player, his coaches and his family. Connecticut and Michigan are Syracuse's biggest concerns here.