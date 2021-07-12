Recruiting Reset: Syracuse Basketball's 2022 Class
Syracuse basketball currently has two players committed to the Orange and several other players are on the radar. Here is the latest on where things stand.
SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!
THE COMMITS
SG/SF Kamari Lands
Height/Weight: 6-8, 200
High School: Prolific Prep (IN)
Other Notable Offers: Louisville, Texas Tech, Xavier
Commitment Story:
SG Justin Taylor
Height/Weight: 6-6, 200
High School: St. Anne's Belfield School (VA)
Other Notable Offers: Florida, Indiana, Marquette, Maryland, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Commitment Story:
COMMITTED ELSEWHERE
PG Dior Johnson - Oregon
SG Roddy Gayle - Ohio State
C Donovan Clingan - UConn
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!
OFFEREES
PG Quadir Copeland
Height/Weight: 6-6, 175
High School: IMG Academy (Originally from PA)
Other Notable Offers: Maryland, Miami, Oklahoma State, Oregon
Notes: Copeland took an official visit to Syracuse and an unofficial to Maryland last month. Syracuse has a good shot here and a decision could come at any time. He does not have a specific date/timeframe for a commitment.
PG JJ Starling
Height/Weight: 6-2, 170
High School: La Lumiere (Originally from NY)
Other Notable Offers: Alabama, Connecticut, Duke, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Stanford
Notes: Syracuse has prioritized Starling for quite a while, and was in attendance on Sunday for his AAU game. Maryland, Stanford and UConn were also in attendance. Starling took multiple official visits last month including Alabama, Maryland and Syracuse. The Orange has a real shot here. Starling is looking to decide in mid to late fall, but nothing is set in stone.
CG Chance Westry
Height/Weight: 6-4, 190
High School: Hillcrest Prep
Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Georgetown, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, USC, VCU, Virginia Tech
Notes: LSU is considered the favorite.
SG Zion Cruz
Height/Weight: 6-5, 175
High School: The Patrick School (NJ)
Other Notable Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon
Notes: Syracuse has not been involved with Cruz for quite some time. Auburn and Oregon are considered the favorites right now.
SF Ty Rodgers
Height/Weight: 6-7, 200
High School: Grand Blanc Community (MI)
Other Notable Offers: Florida State, Houston, Louisville, Marquette, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue
Notes: There has not been much buzz with Syracuse and Rodgers lately. The fact that he did not take an official visit is potentially telling.
SF Chris Bunch
Height/Weight: 6-8, 190
High School: De La Salle (CA)
Other Notable Offers: Florida State, Iowa State, Maryland, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, San Diego State, USC
Notes: Bunch may be from California, but that has not stopped Syracuse from prioritizing him. He took an official visit last month and has real interest in the Orange. Bunch is planning to narrow down his list at the end of the summer.
PF Kyle Filipowski
Height/Weight: 6-11, 230
High School: Wilbraham & Monson Academy (MA)
Other Notable Offers: Connecticut, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Marquette, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA
Notes: Filipowski took five official visits last month along with a few unofficials. He is one of the hottest prospects in the 2022 cycle right now. Syracuse is very involved and will continue to be going forward. Filipowski is in no rush for a decision, and is looking at taking more visits this fall.
PF Yann Farell
Height/Weight: 6-7, 180
High School: Brewster Academy (Originally from MD)
Other Notable Offers: Connecticut, Maryland, Miami, Seton Hall, St. John's, Texas A&M, VCU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia
Notes: There has not been much buzz surrounding Farell recently, but he is a very talented forward who has high major ability. Worth monitoring for Syracuse fans.
PF Jarace Walker
Height/Weight: 6-8, 220
High School: IMG Academy (FL)
Other Notable Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Houston, Florida State, Florida, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, North Carolina
Notes: Syracuse has not been involved for quite a while.
OTHERS ON THE RADAR
PG Denver Anglin
PF/C Peter Carey
C Christ Essandoko
C Lual Manyang