Recruiting Reset: Syracuse Basketball's 2022 Class

Syracuse basketball currently has two players committed to the Orange and several other players are on the radar. Here is the latest on where things stand.

THE COMMITS

SG/SF Kamari Lands

Height/Weight: 6-8, 200

High School: Prolific Prep (IN)

Other Notable Offers: Louisville, Texas Tech, Xavier

Commitment Story:

SG Justin Taylor

Height/Weight: 6-6, 200

High School: St. Anne's Belfield School (VA)

Other Notable Offers: Florida, Indiana, Marquette, Maryland, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Commitment Story:

COMMITTED ELSEWHERE

PG Dior Johnson - Oregon

SG Roddy Gayle - Ohio State

C Donovan Clingan - UConn

OFFEREES

PG Quadir Copeland

Height/Weight: 6-6, 175

High School: IMG Academy (Originally from PA)

Other Notable Offers: Maryland, Miami, Oklahoma State, Oregon

Notes: Copeland took an official visit to Syracuse and an unofficial to Maryland last month. Syracuse has a good shot here and a decision could come at any time. He does not have a specific date/timeframe for a commitment.

PG JJ Starling

Height/Weight: 6-2, 170

High School: La Lumiere (Originally from NY)

Other Notable Offers: Alabama, Connecticut, Duke, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Stanford

Notes: Syracuse has prioritized Starling for quite a while, and was in attendance on Sunday for his AAU game. Maryland, Stanford and UConn were also in attendance. Starling took multiple official visits last month including Alabama, Maryland and Syracuse. The Orange has a real shot here. Starling is looking to decide in mid to late fall, but nothing is set in stone.

CG Chance Westry

Height/Weight: 6-4, 190

High School: Hillcrest Prep

Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Georgetown, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, USC, VCU, Virginia Tech

Notes: LSU is considered the favorite.

SG Zion Cruz

Height/Weight: 6-5, 175

High School: The Patrick School (NJ)

Other Notable Offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon

Notes: Syracuse has not been involved with Cruz for quite some time. Auburn and Oregon are considered the favorites right now.

SF Ty Rodgers

Height/Weight: 6-7, 200

High School: Grand Blanc Community (MI)

Other Notable Offers: Florida State, Houston, Louisville, Marquette, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue

Notes: There has not been much buzz with Syracuse and Rodgers lately. The fact that he did not take an official visit is potentially telling.

SF Chris Bunch

Height/Weight: 6-8, 190

High School: De La Salle (CA)

Other Notable Offers: Florida State, Iowa State, Maryland, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Rutgers, San Diego State, USC

Notes: Bunch may be from California, but that has not stopped Syracuse from prioritizing him. He took an official visit last month and has real interest in the Orange. Bunch is planning to narrow down his list at the end of the summer.

PF Kyle Filipowski

Height/Weight: 6-11, 230

High School: Wilbraham & Monson Academy (MA)

Other Notable Offers: Connecticut, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Marquette, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, UCLA

Notes: Filipowski took five official visits last month along with a few unofficials. He is one of the hottest prospects in the 2022 cycle right now. Syracuse is very involved and will continue to be going forward. Filipowski is in no rush for a decision, and is looking at taking more visits this fall.

PF Yann Farell

Height/Weight: 6-7, 180

High School: Brewster Academy (Originally from MD)

Other Notable Offers: Connecticut, Maryland, Miami, Seton Hall, St. John's, Texas A&M, VCU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia

Notes: There has not been much buzz surrounding Farell recently, but he is a very talented forward who has high major ability. Worth monitoring for Syracuse fans.

PF Jarace Walker

Height/Weight: 6-8, 220

High School: IMG Academy (FL)

Other Notable Offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Houston, Florida State, Florida, LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, North Carolina

Notes: Syracuse has not been involved for quite a while.

OTHERS ON THE RADAR

PG Denver Anglin

PF/C Peter Carey

C Christ Essandoko

C Lual Manyang