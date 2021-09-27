September 27, 2021
How Syracuse Commits Performed This Week

Orange pledges in the 2022 recruiting class had strong outings this week.
Most of Syracuse football's class of 2022 commits were in action across the country this past weekend. Here is how they performed.

DB Dom Foster - Warren G Harding (Ohio): Won 20-17 vs St. Vincent-St. Mary. 85 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 2 pass breakups. 

DL Q'Yaeir Price - DePaul Catholic (NJ): Lost 10-3 to St. Peter's Prep. Two sacks. 

LB Mekhi Mason - Monsignor Pace (FL): Won 26-14 vs Norland. 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 forced fumble. 

OT Chad Schuster - Franklin (WI): Won 42-3 vs Bradford/Reuther. 

RB LeQuint Allen - Millville (NJ): Lost 31-17 vs St. Augustine Prep. 19 carries, 68 yards, 1 touchdown.

WR Donovan Brown - Quince Orchard (MD): Won 36-0 vs Damascus. 4 catches for 164 yards with 1 touchdown. 

DL Belizaire Bassette - American Heritage (FL): Did not play. Bye week. Next plays October 1st vs Cardinal Gibbons. Bassette is slated to return from injury for that game.

DB Quan Peterson - South Pointe (SC): Lost 14-7 to Spring Valley. Peterson was not targeted by the opposing quarterback. 

DB Jeremiah Wilson - Osceola (FL): Won 48-7 vs Manatee. 

OL Joe Cruz - Sachem North (NY): Lost to Ward Melville 19-18. 

DL Malachi Davis - Holt (MI): Won 38-6 vs Lansing Waverley. 4 tackles, 3 sacks, 4 tackles for loss. 

DB Cornell Perry - Woodhaven (MI): Won 33-28 vs Allen Park. 9 catches, 162 yards, 2 touchdowns (including the game winner), 10 tackles, 1 pass breakup. 

