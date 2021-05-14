Three Syracuse Commits Schedule Syracuse Official Visits

Add three more to the visitor list for Syracuse football.

June is shaping up to be a big month for Syracuse football recruiting, and three Orange commits have scheduled officials to add to a growing visitor list. They are as follows:

DB Cornell Perry: Weekend of June 18th.

DE Malachi Davis: Weekend of June 18th.

RB LeQuint Allen: Weekend of June 25th.

With those visits scheduled, here is how each weekend in June looks so far, with more expected to be added to the list.

Weekend of June 4th: LB Mekhi Mason

Weekend of June 18th: DE Malachi Davis, DB Cornell Perry, DL DJ Jackson, DB Quan Peterson, LB Q'yaeir Price, DB Ashton Whitner

Weekend of June 25th: RB LeQuint Allen, LB Mani Powell

Cornell Perry, a 6-1 athlete from Michigan, was the first player to commit to Syracuse in its 2022 class. He gave his verbal pledge on February 16th, and is being recruited as a defensive back by Syracuse. He also played wide receiver in high school. Perry chose the Orange over Bowling Green, Buffalo and Central Michigan.

Malachi Davis, a 6-5 defensive lineman from Michigan, committed to Syracuse in late March. He is being recruited to play defensive end, but has the frame to move inside. Davis chose Syracuse over Central Michigan, Kent State, Louisville and Vanderbilt.

LeQuint Allen, a 6-0 running back from New Jersey, committed to Syracuse in early March. Allen picked Syracuse over Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Temple, Virginia and West Virginia.